Young Dolph‘s recent death sent a sudden wave of grief through the hip hop community — but those most effected by the tragic loss are Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye and their two school age children, Tre and Aria. Jaye, a podcaster and owner of “The Mom EO” clothing brand started a campaign advocating for anti-gun violence and for Black men to grow old, prior to her husbands passing. On Thursday, Mia took to her Instagram stories to share a message to Dolph’s fans amid the sad news. She wrote of her late husband — real name Adolph Robert Thornton:

