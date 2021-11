Well we’ve tossed the above average temperatures for the most part. Now we just need to pick up some moisture. It looks like we will do just that as we approach the busiest travel days of the year…naturally. First comes the brief ridge of high pressure which will bring us milder temps and sunny skies to begin the week. But this won’t last as a band of showers pushes its way in across northwest New Mexico Tuesday into Wednesday. This will change to snow as colder air arrives from the north over the higher spots 7,000+ ft accumulating to a few inches even. Otherwise, the precip. stays as rain for the rest of northern New Mexico. Leftover showers lose some of their punch but still can squeeze out some brief rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO