Queen Sugar Renewed for Seventh and Final Season at OWN

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
 6 days ago
OWN’s Queen Sugar has been picked up for a seventh and final season, the network and executive producer Ava DuVernay announced on Tuesday.

The news comes hours ahead of the beloved drama’s Season 6 finale (airing Tuesday night), and confirms what many fans suspected as DuVernay and several Queen Sugar stars have moved on to other projects. As for Season 7, writing is already underway and production is set to begin in early 2022 in New Orleans.

“To everything, there is a season,” DuVernay said in a statement. “And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television.”

DuVernay went on to thank Oprah Winfrey, who is also an exec producer on the family drama, which follows the trials, tribulations and triumphs of the fictional Bordelon brood in Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0zMw_0cyVUuqA00 “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held,” DuVernay added. “Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

Queen Sugar has been heralded for its moving and relatable portrayal of a close-knit Black family in the Deep South as well as DuVernay’s unflinching dedication to hire an all-female directing team throughout the series’ run. Since its 2016 debut, 42 women have directed episodes of the series. And 39 of them made their television directorial debut on Queen Sugar .

Are you saddened to learn Queen Sugar is coming to an end in 2022? Drop your thoughts in the comments .

