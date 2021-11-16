ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 6 days ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Sierra Sun

Truckee weather: Sunny week ahead

Truckee will see a sunny week leading up to Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service. Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 56. Light wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest can be expected in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear with a...
TRUCKEE, CA
wearegreenbay.com

No major weather impacts ahead of Thanksgiving

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Evening cloud cover will give way to a mainly clear sky through the rest of the night. It’ll be cool once again with lows in the teens. Winds chills will fall into the single digits and low teens by early Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Thanksgiving Week Weather

Hello everyone,  Today started out cold with mornings lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around 67.  Tomorrow looks to be even warmer, but […]
AMARILLO, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Windy, Winter-Like Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Thanksgiving week and you are in the right place when it comes to keeping up with the most detailed forecast for what to expect on Thanksgiving day. Not only will we have what to expect on Thanksgiving day but we will also really be focused on the days around Thanksgiving too. No matter if you are staying home or out and about traveling we will have you covered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For today, we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Pittsburgh’s high temperature is 43° for today. Yesterday we hit 48 degrees. Afternoon highs should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
101.5 WPDH

WEATHER: Your Hudson Valley Weather for Thanksgiving Week

This weekend saw dryer, more seasonal weather across the Hudson Valley as temperatures primarily stayed in the 50s during the day. The potential coastal storm some had predicted didn't really ever materialize. However, rain showers did move across the area late Sunday, and this will now bring in much colder air as Monday progresses. How cold will it get?
ENVIRONMENT
Hudson Valley Post

WEATHER: Your Hudson Valley Weather for Thanksgiving Week

This weekend saw dryer, more seasonal weather across the Hudson Valley as temperatures primarily stayed in the 50s during the day. The potential coastal storm some had predicted didn't really ever materialize. However, rain showers did move across the area late Sunday, and this will now bring in much colder air as Monday progresses. How cold will it get?
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

A look ahead at Thanksgiving week

Yes, I have a new turkey on the 7 day and I'm proud. I'm a little upset about the thunderstorm forecast for Thursday, but it is what it is. Look for sunshine and very dry air today with highs near 70. After a chilly night tonight, highs will approach 70 again Tuesday before the return of more humid air Wednesday. Yes, storms do look likely on Thanksgiving, but sunshine should return along with cool air on Friday.
FESTIVAL
WTOK-TV

A variety of weather this Thanksgiving week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No matter what your favorite type of weather is, there will be something for just about everyone this holiday week. Today, we go from cloudy skies to sunshine (and breezy) by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. So, if you’re a fan of bright skies, then you’ll love this afternoon and Tuesday! However, between now and then, we have to deal with freezing temps.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTRF

A chilly start to the week

Monday: Starting off cloudier and clearing some through the day. High of 38 with relatively light winds. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 37. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 49. Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, high of 48. Showers are likely, starting in the afternoon. Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of...
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Chilly week ahead with quiet weather pattern for Thanksgiving travel

Dauphin County, PA — A cold start to the week and a bit windy too. Mainly clear skies tonight and cold with a low in the upper 20's. High pressure will take control this week bringing us some relatively calm weather as we head toward the Holiday. Highs both tomorrow and Wednesday will remain in the 40's. Quiet weather over most of the country making for less travel headaches.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Windy travel weather ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Biggest travel concerns for the Plains leading up to Thanksgiving will be strong Kansas winds Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday with a south breeze, but as a cold front moves in midweek, a shift to north winds will cool temperatures down. Highs Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
WNEM

Cold start to the week, showers return for Thanksgiving

Good Monday afternoon! We hope it a great start to the new week. (perhaps a short workweek for many). A gusty cold front came through during the evening hours on Sunday bringing along a few showers and snow showers. That cold front is now well east of the region, but it definitely left some cold temperatures in its wake that will stick around for a few days.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak mid-level disturbance is currently increasing clouds across our area. Skies will clear heading into the overnight hours and temperatures will fall into the teens inland and lower 20s lakeside. (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday, the high is 43 with mostly sunny conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) We are watching a system for midweek that will pull southwesterly winds and extra clouds our way. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Wednesday is 55. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered showers are possible overnight Wednesday into the morning hours of Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Morning With Wind Chills In The Teens

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold day is ahead to start the week. Monday starts off cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the lower teens. Afternoon highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures climb to the 40s by Tuesday with sunny skies. Skies stay dry Wednesday, but showers develop overnight into early Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: 5 Dead, 40 Injured When SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade In Wisconsin 4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found Woman Shot In West St. Paul Menards Parking Lot Crowds Protest Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict In Downtown Minneapolis
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Cambs and Beds residents warned to prepare for flooding in winter

Residents in Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire have been warned to prepare for flooding this winter. Last Christmas, flooding affected Bedford at a level not seen since the Easter flooding in 1998. Parts of Cambridgeshire have seen flooding already this year, including Peterborough in July,. The county's chief fire officer Chris Strickland...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy