Police: Troy man arrested after being found with loaded gun, cocaine

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Police Department has arrested a Troy man for processing a loaded handgun and cocaine. Police said Tasheem Inman, 27, was arrested after a brief foot chase.

On November 15 around 4 p.m., police responded to a residence on Sheridan Avenue between Lark and Dove Streets for reports of a domestic incident. Officers learned that Inman was inside of a car when he pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the victim.

Police soon after saw a vehicle matching the description on Eagle Street near Myrtle Avenue and attempted to conduct as traffic stop. Police said the occupants of the vehicle exited the car and ran from officers on foot.

Inman was taken into custody nearby and found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Police said a loaded 9mm handgun was also recovered.

Charges:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (felony)

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Inman was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

