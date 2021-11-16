Daddy Yankee is the latest celebrity to enlist a property on Airbnb. The King of Reggaetón is letting his beloved fans stay at his Puerto Rico mansion.

With countless awards and number one hits, the chart-topping artist is renting his home in Luquillo, a mountain retreat he uses to get away from the public eye and ground himself in family and the beauty of his country’s history and traditions.

Eric Rojas Daddy Yankee wants you to stay at his Puerto Rico mansion

“A love for music and for Puerto Rico runs in my blood,‘’ said Daddy Yankee. “By hosting these stays, I want to share la cultura de mi gente, our pride, and our flavor - and demonstrate how easy it can be to invite others into your world, with el calor that completes it.”

Daddy Yankee, staying true to his Latin roots and the heritage that thrives on hospitality, is opening up his Puerto Rico home for three individual one-night stays for up to two guests, occurring on December 13, December 15, and December 17 for less than a hundred dollars per night.

Eric Rojas Daddy Yankee wants you to stay at his Puerto Rico mansion

As a unique feature, Daddy Yankee will virtually greet guests upon arrival. During their stay, guests will get to experience all the things that he loves about his home, including the vibrant and contemporary decor, access to Daddy Yankee’s memorabilia, swimming in the outdoor pool, the opportunity to explore Luquillo’s famous beaches, a specially curated playlist of his all-time favorite songs, and so much more.

Guests wishing to book should note that the stay’s rules strictly adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. According to Executive Order OE-2021-062 issued by the Governor of Puerto Rico, short-term rental guests must provide to the hosts, before having access to the accommodations, a document proving COVID-19 vaccination or, in the absence of the preceding, a negative COVID-19 test result performed within the 72 hours before check-in.

Additionally, all guests will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the arrival for the stay upon check-in. Onsite staff will follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their travel to and from Puerto Rico and comply with the local protocols required to enter Puerto Rico.

Eric Rojas Daddy Yankee wants you to stay at his Puerto Rico mansion

To honor the Puerto Rican community, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to PRoTechos, which rebuilds roofs and provides carpentry training in underserved Puerto Rican communities that are still undergoing infrastructure work due to the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, Maria, and subsequent disasters.