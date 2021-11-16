ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Rekor Systems Stock Drove Off the Road Today

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Rekor results came in well short of expectations.
  • The company blamed the short-term impact of switching to a subscription model for the declines.
  • Regardless of the reasons, this is a company with very little revenue, and investors are not giving it the benefit of the doubt.

What happened

Shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) were down more than 34% late Tuesday morning following the traffic monitoring and analytics company's quarterly earnings report. Rekor's results came in well below expectations, and investors headed for the exit ramp as a result.

So what

On Monday evening, Rekor reported a third-quarter loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.6 million. That's well below the $0.12 per share loss on revenue of $5.01 million that Wall Street had expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAjfE_0cyVTusN00
Image source: Getty Images.

Revenue was up 23% year over year but down 39% from the previous quarter of 2021. Chief financial officer Eyal Hen issued a statement saying that the drop was the result of "our work to evolve our go-to-market strategy and focus our sales initiatives on increasing recurring revenue."

Basically, Rekor is trying to transition to a subscription-based model that it believes will generate more revenue over time, but will mean less cash up front than what it used to get in a direct-sales approach.

Now what

Hen said he expects revenue to continue to trend down in the fourth quarter and the first half of 2022 while the adjustment to the subscription model continues to work through the system. "We expect the long-term benefits of our focus on recurring, subscription-based revenues to more than offset any short-term growing pains we may experience," Hen said.

There is sound logic to the shift. Under this new model, Rekor will retain ownership of the sensors it installs, along with the data that comes with it, in time creating potential opportunities to monetize the data.

But in the meantime, this is a company valued by the market at about $280 million despite having generated just $2.6 million in sales over the past three months. Even if the potential is there, it is going to take time for it to materialize. Investors on Tuesday were in no mood to hang around and wait.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 2 Market-Beating Stocks

Trex is riding the home spending boom and sees more demand on the way. Crocs is turning a simple product into a highly profitable fashion business. Investing in growth stocks is one of the best ways to earn great returns, especially when the company in question has a clear path to keep growing.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

The speculative nature of most cryptocurrencies doesn't mean there aren't opportunities. Some banks are winning market share by offering more customized, personalized services. This name is very much a growth stock, meaning income-seeking investors will want to look elsewhere. With nothing more than a passing glance, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) looks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Rivian has been soaring as a November IPO, but the $115 billion market cap may be too much, too soon. Jack in the Box and Cracker Barrel are two restaurant concepts reports quarterly results this week. There are reasons to be concerned for both of them. Rivian's valuation and the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Wix Stock Right Now

Wix has a durable and growing business with its website platform subscriptions. The company is investing heavily in e-commerce, business, and payments tools. The stock trades at a reasonable sales ratio given its margin profile. Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) has been a disappointing performer for shareholders in 2021. The stock price is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off The Road#Rekr#Rekor Systems Stock
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Term

American Tower's earnings will be driven by mobile data growth. Prologis is a long-term inventory correction story. Realty Income is a dividend investor's dream. With the stock market trading near record highs, finding long-term buys at reasonable prices can be difficult, if only because the risk of overpaying is so high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Jumped Monday

The news implied to investors that Ford is comfortable pursuing a transition to EVs on its own. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) began its path toward investing in electric vehicles (EVs) before many of its announcements on the Mach-E or F-150 Lightning. Way back in April 2019, Ford made a $500 million investment into EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That relationship has come into more of a focus in recent days after Rivian went public and now sports a market cap well above that of Ford. That same relationship is what pushed shares of Ford up sharply today. Its stock closed Monday's session up 5.4%, though it jumped as much as 7.2% earlier today.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Vonage Stock Soared Today

Shares of Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) jumped 27% on Monday after Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) agreed to acquire the cloud communications provider. The all-cash deal values Vonage at $6.2 billion, or $21 per share. That's a premium of 28% to the stock's closing price on Friday. Acquiring Vonage will allow Ericsson to expand...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Axcelis Technologies is set to grow earnings per share by 436% since 2019. Confluent's addressable market is set to double to $90 billion by 2024. Cloudflare is the leader in edge development, recently outranking both Microsoft and Alphabet's Google. Investing in technology stocks involves making educated assumptions about the future....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Coupang’s customer service could be considered the best in the world. Global-E operates in a massive market, and its partnerships put it in an appealing position. E-commerce is undoubtedly an aspect of our world that will continue growing in importance over the next decade. Globally, there were $4.3 trillion of e-commerce sales in 2020, and for investors, there are numerous ways to play in this large market.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Have Investors Giving Thanks 3 Days Early

Nasdaq futures pointed to a potential record high on Monday. Shares of Astra Space jumped after a successful launch over the weekend. Vonage Holdings also rose sharply after an acquisition bid from Ericsson. The stock market has delivered some amazing performance lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has taken full...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Record Results Aren't Enough in Today's Stock Market

Markets gave up early gains to finish mostly lower. Zoom Video Communications gained only a little after-hours despite strong results. Urban Outfitters saw its stock fall sharply following its own release. Monday was a tough day on Wall Street as early gains evaporated in the minutes before the closing bell....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

Most of the world's best growth stock opportunities involve new and necessary technologies. The pandemic and its fallout exposed some industrial shortcomings that are now creating previously unrecognized opportunities. This year's fiscal results for some companies do not yet reflect the post-pandemic potential. If you're like most investors, the biggest...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Affimed Stock Is On Fire Today

Shares of the German cancer immunotherapy company Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) jumped by as much as 25% in premarket trading Monday morning. The biotech's stock is popping in early morning action today in response to overwhelmingly positive early-stage trial results for its lead product candidate, AFM13. Specifically, Affimed announced that an investigator-initiated...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Cerence Stock Is Crashing Today

A top- and bottom-line beat weren't enough to offset guidance that came up short. Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) were plummeting almost 18.8% as of 11:58 a.m. ET Monday after the auto-focused software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that offered guidance that was below Wall Street's expectations. Although Cerence beat analysts'...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

fuboTV Stock Crashes After Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy Now?

FuboTV more than doubled revenue and subscribers in Q3. However, it did so while generating massive losses on the bottom line. The stock price is down over 30% since fuboTV reported results. fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is a sports-focused streaming service that replaces traditional cable TV. It's for folks who want the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Popped on Monday

Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) jumped out of the gate on Monday, opening 4.1% above Friday's close at 9:30 a.m. ET, before starting to wobble lower. At the same time, rival fuel cell operator Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) jumped 3.6% at the open, and -- in fits and starts -- proceeded to move even higher.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why These Chilean Stocks All Popped Today

Shares of Chilean stocks were hopping Monday morning, with electric utility Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) up by 11.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, and banks Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) up by 11.4% and 15.9%, respectively. You can credit the voters of Chile for that. So what. As...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Small-Cap Stock Looks Ready to Explode

GoPro's recovery is progressing well as its latest quarterly results indicate. The action-camera company's focus on a direct-to-consumer sales model and building a subscription business is bearing fruit. GoPro's valuation gives investors the opportunity to buy this growth stock on the cheap. GoPro's (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock price jumped nearly 8% after...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Micron Technology Stock Is Up on Monday

Some analysts are turning bullish on memory pricing. Micron's new product for 5G innovation for smartphones has been validated by MediaTek. Shares of semiconductor specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) jumped on Monday, rising as much as 5.6%. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, however, the stock was up about 2.4%. The tech...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

Alibaba’s Q2 earnings broadly missed analysts’ expectations. It dramatically reduced its revenue guidance for the full year. Alibaba’s stock looks cheap, but that discount is justified. Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock tumbled 11% on Nov. 18 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 29%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy