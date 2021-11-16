Huge frozen turkey donation will help feed hungry families this Thanksgiving

A massive refrigerated truck delivered 300 frozen turkeys, donated by Butterball, to Urban Ministries of Durham. The annual corporate gift goes a long way as Thanksgiving approaches, and struggling families appreciate the assistance.

"Some of the things you get a chance to do as mayor are wonderful," said Mayor Steve Schewel, as volunteers prepared to unload the truck. "This is one of those wonderful ones, one of those moments when someone in our community is doing something fantastic for our most vulnerable residents!"

The turkeys, loaded into cars and vans by volunteers, will be distributed by at least eight groups and organizations that feed hungry neighbors during their time of need, not just for Thanksgiving.

"I'm picking up turkeys for Union Baptist and Mount Gilead Baptist Church," said Donald Daniel. "It's very important to them. We give out to people in the neighborhood, members of the church.... I know, as a matter of fact, members of our group will be cooking also."

The donated frozen birds weigh between 14 and 16 pounds each. They arrive at a time when the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates alarming levels of food insecurity. Nationwide, according to the USDA, about 10 percent of Americans lived in food insecure households during 2020.

Butterball also donated 400 pounds of lunch meat, which Urban Ministries and other organizations will use to make sandwiches that can feed those in need anytime.