Bartender Confessions: How do bartenders really feel about their customers?

Woody Harrelson Actor Woody Harrelson in character as Woody Boyd, the Indiana boy who becomes bartender in TV's "Cheers", Dec. 16, 1985, Los Angeles, Calif. Harrelson has very little acting experience but found himself replacing the late Nicholas Colasanto in the hit series. (AP Photo/Mike Tweed) (Mike Tweed/AP)

Based on a survey taken amongst 3,255 drinkers, did you know that 33% of Oklahomans consider their local bartender a friend?

33% of Oklahomans consider their local bartender a friend.

Insights from another study include that 57% of bartenders said that they have stopped customers from driving drunk.

Only 1 in 4, have claimed taking their customer’s keys to keep them from driving inebriated.

It’s good to know that your bartender has your back, but how do they feel about you sitting across from them at the bar?

Several professional bartenders were also polled on the top 10 most most annoying customer behaviors and even rated them on a scale of 1-7. 7, being the most annoying.

Asking your bartender for a free drink – 6.1/7 Whistling to get their attention – 5.7/7 Asking them to ‘surprise you’ when ordering a new drink – 4.7/7 Asking them to ‘make it strong’ when ordering an alcoholic drink – 4.6/7 Flashing a tip to get their attention – 4.5/7 Excessive conversation – 4.3/7 Flirting with the bartender – 4/7 Ordering multiple drinks at a time – 3.9/7 Ordering for a large part of people – 3.9/7 Not using a coaster or napkin on the counter or table – 3.5/7

As the lyrics of the “Cheers” theme song plays in your head, remember to be kind to your bartender this holiday season.

©2021 Cox Media Group