Located along the Chicago River and the shores of Lake Michigan, the Windy City has plenty to offer in terms of scenery. And with its iconic skyline and world-class restaurants, bars, museums, and shops, it’s no wonder why the city is one of the most popular to visit in the country. Recently, Fodor’s came out with its list of The 15 Best River Walks in the United States, and we are pleased to share that the Chicago Riverwalk is on it! Leading visitors past many of Chicago’s impressive architecture, eateries, and more, it’s easy to see how this river walk earned a spot on the list.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO