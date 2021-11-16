ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Investor Group Raising Funds to Buy Rare Copy of US Constitution

 6 days ago
One of 13 rare, first-edition copies of the U.S. Constitution is being auctioned by Sotheby’s on Thursday (Nov. 18) and a group of cryptocurrency investors — a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) dubbed ConstitutionDAO — is raising money in hopes of winning the auction. Last month, a DAO known as...

The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy These 3 Crypto Stocks Instead

Customers Bancorp is launching a real-time payments platform to better facilitate crypto trading. Workiva's business is complex, but it looks poised to benefit from some undeniable trends. MercadoLibre grew revenue 67% year over year in the third quarter of 2021. It's tough seeing a cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and...
STOCKS
pymnts

El Salvador Plans to Build Tax-Free Bitcoin City

El Salvador is delving further into bitcoin and plans to issue sovereign bitcoin bonds, Bloomberg reported. The country, which has already made bitcoin a legal tender, will issue $1 billion in tokenized U.S.-dollar denominated 10-year bonds to pay 6.5% through the Liquid Network, according to the report. Half of the...
MARKETS
pymnts

Square’s tbDEX Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange to Fight Financial Inequality

U.S. digital payment company Square has debuted plans for a decentralized bitcoin exchange, tbDEX, according to an 18-page white paper by the company. The paper says tbDEX is a protocol “for discovering liquidity and exchanging assets (such as bitcoin, fiat money, or real-world goods) when the existence of social trust is an intractable element of managing transaction risk.”
MARKETS
Martin Shkreli
pymnts

Only 10% of Banks Support Crypto — Usually Bitcoin — for Cross-Border Deals

Despite the availability of new payment options, many financial institutions (FIs) lag behind marketplace interest in cross-border payments innovations, especially when providing B2B access to cryptocurrency tools. Just one in 10 FIs currently gives its B2B customers the ability to use cryptocurrency, according to "Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Cross-Border Payments," a...
MARKETS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin is the mystery buyer who snapped up the first-edition copy of the US Constitution for $43 million - after outbidding crypto crowd-funders who raised $40m to buy the 1787 document

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin shelled out $43.2 million for a rare first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution at a Sotheby’s auction Thursday, outbidding a band of more than 17,000 cryptocurrency investors. The 53-year old founder and chief executive of multibillion-dollar investment company Citadel put in the winning bid Thursday,...
ECONOMY
Wenatchee World

Billionaire buys rare copy of U.S. Constitution for $43.2 million

NEW YORK — Billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin outbid an online cryptocurrency group to buy a first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution for $43.2 million at Sotheby's on Thursday, the auction house and a spokesman for Griffin said on Friday. The hammer came down after an eight-minute bidding battle on the...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Owner Skips IPO for Private Equity

The deal with a pair of private-equity players values Authentic Brands at billions more than it hoped to get through a public offering. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. What Happened: In a Sunday tweet, Shiba Inu's team warned its followers "of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
pymnts

‘Banking is Exciting’ FinWise CEO Says as Stock Surges After IPO

“Banking is an exciting place to be right now. There’s a lot happening,” Kent Landvatter, CEO/president of FinWise, told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in a recent interview. He said technology enabled small banks to compete with regional and national banks, and the increased competition has provided consumers with greater access to credit. “I think it’s an incredible time,” Landvatter said.
MARKETS
