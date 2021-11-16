Mayor Bottoms to Host Cascade Road Complete Street Groundbreaking Ceremony
Mayor’s Office of Communications
Media Advisory
Mayor Bottoms to Host Cascade Road Complete Street Groundbreaking Ceremony
ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cascade Road Complete Street project on
Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
This past August, Mayor Bottoms signed the City Council-approved legislation allocating $20.9 million for road improvements within a two-mile stretch of Cascade Road and Cascade Avenue from the city limits to Willis Mill Road and from Delowe Drive to Avon Avenue.
WHO:
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Josh Rowan, Commissioner, Atlanta Department of Transportation
Andre Dickens, At-Large Council Member, Chair, Transportation Committee
Cleta Winslow, District 3 Council Member
Andrea Boone, District 10 Council Member
Marci Overstreet, District 11 Council Member
Rev. Kevin Murriel, Pastor, Cascade United Methodist Church
WHAT:
The Cascade Complete Street project will increase safety, connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists traveling along Cascade Road/Cascade Avenue from the city limits to Willis Mill Road and from Delowe Drive to Avon Avenue featuring:
- Pedestrian, median, signal and lighting safety improvements.
- Bicycle lane and shared-use path installations.
- Traffic and pedestrian signal upgrades.
- Bus stop enhancements.
- Resurfacing and restriping.
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
10:00 a.m.
WHERE:
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
