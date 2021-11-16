ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Bottoms to Host Cascade Road Complete Street Groundbreaking Ceremony

Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
 6 days ago

Mayor’s Office of Communications

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303

Media Advisory

Mayor Bottoms to Host Cascade Road Complete Street Groundbreaking Ceremony

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cascade Road Complete Street project on

Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

This past August, Mayor Bottoms signed the City Council-approved legislation allocating $20.9 million for road improvements within a two-mile stretch of Cascade Road and Cascade Avenue from the city limits to Willis Mill Road and from Delowe Drive to Avon Avenue.

WHO:

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Josh Rowan, Commissioner, Atlanta Department of Transportation

Andre Dickens, At-Large Council Member, Chair, Transportation Committee

Cleta Winslow, District 3 Council Member

Andrea Boone, District 10 Council Member

Marci Overstreet, District 11 Council Member

Rev. Kevin Murriel, Pastor, Cascade United Methodist Church

WHAT:

The Cascade Complete Street project will increase safety, connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists traveling along Cascade Road/Cascade Avenue from the city limits to Willis Mill Road and from Delowe Drive to Avon Avenue featuring:

  • Pedestrian, median, signal and lighting safety improvements.
  • Bicycle lane and shared-use path installations.
  • Traffic and pedestrian signal upgrades.
  • Bus stop enhancements.
  • Resurfacing and restriping.
WHEN:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Cascade United Methodist Church

3144 Cascade Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Georgia. With an estimated 2019 population of 506,811,

