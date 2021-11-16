Mayor’s Office of Communications

Media Advisory

Mayor Bottoms to Host Cascade Road Complete Street Groundbreaking Ceremony

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cascade Road Complete Street project on

Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

This past August, Mayor Bottoms signed the City Council-approved legislation allocating $20.9 million for road improvements within a two-mile stretch of Cascade Road and Cascade Avenue from the city limits to Willis Mill Road and from Delowe Drive to Avon Avenue.

WHO:

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Josh Rowan, Commissioner, Atlanta Department of Transportation

Andre Dickens, At-Large Council Member, Chair, Transportation Committee

Cleta Winslow, District 3 Council Member

Andrea Boone, District 10 Council Member

Marci Overstreet, District 11 Council Member

Rev. Kevin Murriel, Pastor, Cascade United Methodist Church

WHAT:

The Cascade Complete Street project will increase safety, connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists traveling along Cascade Road/Cascade Avenue from the city limits to Willis Mill Road and from Delowe Drive to Avon Avenue featuring:

Pedestrian, median, signal and lighting safety improvements.

Bicycle lane and shared-use path installations.

Traffic and pedestrian signal upgrades.

Bus stop enhancements.

Resurfacing and restriping.

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Cascade United Methodist Church

3144 Cascade Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

