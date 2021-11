CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves took an unknown amount of merchandise from a Game Stop in Chatham Friday evening. At 6:20 p.m., thieves took an unknown amount of merchandise from the Game Stop at 8546 S. Cottage Grove Ave., police said. Video from Chopper 2 showed police at the scene and a broken window at the store. No one was in custody late Friday. Police did not have further details. There was a large police presence in Chicago Thursday night due to concerns about unrest following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but there were few calls. There is no indication that this incident was related to any civil unrest.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO