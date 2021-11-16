If you want to work from home move to this city in Illinois

A video breaks down the 10 Best Places in Missouri to Live, I agree with the top spot, but two amazing cities were left off the list and it's a shame. The YouTube channel called Around The World uploaded a video breaking down the 10 Best pLaces in Missouri to Live, so let's break down their list. The video is only 8 mins long and isn't bad to sit through BUT if you don't have time here is their top 10, the top spot belongs to Columbia, followed by Chesterfield, then West Plains, Wildwood, Kirkwood, Town and Country, Ballwin, Bonne Terre, Clayton, and the 10th spot belongs to Ozark. So many places are around the St. Louis area, and their rankings are based highly on rankings like the best place to raise a family, the best place to retire, and so on.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO