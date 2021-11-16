Chekhov’s ‘Seagull’ at UCSB

The practice of programming the music of Johann Sebastian Bach as a point of departure in recitals featuring more recent compositions has taken a firm hold on the world of chamber music in recent years. This concert featured Bach’s Sonata No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1016 as the prelude to Ferruccio Busoni’s Sonata No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 36a in the first half, and Bach’s Sonata No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1014 as the lead into the Sonata for Violin and Piano in G Major, Op. 134 of Dmitri Shostakovich in the second. The teaming of Leonidas Kavakos (violin) and Yuja Wang (piano), two of contemporary music’s biggest stars, naturally led to a high degree of anticipation for this, the first in UCSB Arts & Lectures 2021-2022 Classical Greats series. Their performance together did not disappoint.

