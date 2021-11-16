ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Driving a Legendary 1939 GM Futurliner Is Like Nothing Else

By Peter Holderith
thedrive
thedrive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few people have ever gotten the opportunity to drive one of GM's Art Deco behemoths. It wasn't that long ago that one of our readers made an unusual sighting on his quiet street in Ludlow, Massachusetts. Out walking one night, a behemoth appeared in front of him, illuminated by the soft...

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 34

Pig Farmer
6d ago

The look is absolutely timeless. What a incredibly outstanding Ride. It's really a work of Art. And it begs to the eye. Of power and master of the Road. simply beautiful.

Reply(1)
29
Jim’s D
6d ago

I would like to have one but it will not fit in my garage.

Reply(1)
15
superdick
6d ago

somebody needs to start making the 2025 model now

Reply(2)
15
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy