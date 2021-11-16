ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mayer responds to Taylor Swift fan telling him to 'choke'

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
 6 days ago
John Mayer and Taylor Swift back in 2009 (Getty Images North America)

John Mayer is taking a page out of Jake Gyllenhaal’s book—and doing the exact opposite.

After Taylor Swift dropped the short film for the 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well," which is rumored to be about Gyllenhaal, Swifties have been on highly active on social media slamming Swift’s exes left and right.

While Gyllenhaal has refrained from making any comments about Swift or the recent attention he’s been getting from the angry fans, Mayer had a few choice words for those that slid into his Instagram DMs.

Instagram account @deux.discussions posted screenshots of a fans DMs with Mayer where the user messaged the “Daughters” singer, "f*ck yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something <3.”

By the looks of the screenshots, the user then proceeded to message Mayer once again and wrote, “answer me you bitch.”

And that’s when Mayer responded.

"Hi Alondra, it’s John,” began his lengthy response.

“I've been getting so many messages like these the past couple days. I decided to choose your message at random to reply to. You can feel free to screen shot, share in any way you like if you want.”

Per the screenshots, Mayer continued: “I'm not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?"

The Instagram user seemingly in shock that Mayer actually responded proceeded to apologize and wrote back, “OMG WHAT i don’t want you to DIE” as well as sending a voice message that was not disclosed.

Mayer assured that fan that it was “okay” and explained that he just "wanted to understand" why he was receiving these kind of messages"without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it."

When the Instagram user clarified that “nobody really thought” Mayer would actually read the messages seemed to forgive the misguided Swiftie.

"There was some healing today!" Mayer replied, adding: "It's 100 percent okay. Go forth and live happy and healthy!"

Mayer and Swift are said to have dated in late 2009 before they parted ways. Their relationship is referenced in Swift’s aptly named song "Dear John” which appears on her album Speak Now.

Before the conversation ended, the Instagrammer warned Mayer that he was likely to receive harsher messages when Swift eventually rerecords the famous song.

“Just a warning that people are probably going to be 1000x meaner when speak now taylor’s version is released so take care of yourself,” she wrote.

