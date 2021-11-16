ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Peloton To Sell $1 Billion In Shares As Fitness Products Fail To Gain Momentum

By Joseph Gobran
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As its fitness products continue to fall short, Peloton (PTON) announced Tuesday that it will sell $1 billion worth of its Class A common stock. The announcement comes as the fitness company looks for ways to generate cash. The shares it plans to sell...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Community Rejoices As Online Retail Giant Hints At Adoption

Shiba Inu's (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — community expressed great enthusiasm as major tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) showed interest in the coin. What Happened: Newegg's official Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) profile tagged Shiba Inu's official profile and its lead developer,...
RETAIL
Fortune

Paytm stock plummets for a 2nd straight day, fueling criticism it was overpriced in its record-breaking IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Indian digital payments firm Paytm’s share plunged for a second consecutive day on Monday following its trading debut last week. The selloff wiped out millions of dollars in value for investors who had bought into the company’s oversubscribed $2.44 billion initial public offering earlier this month, India’s largest IPO ever.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Owner Skips IPO for Private Equity

The deal with a pair of private-equity players values Authentic Brands at billions more than it hoped to get through a public offering. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Paytm Investors' Agony Continues As Shares Plunge Further

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. After a disappointing stock market debut on Thursday, Paytm's parent company One97 Communications's shares fell over 17 per cent on the second day of trading at around 12 pm. According to BSE data, it was priced at INR 1,288 apiece.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Momentum#Gyms#Goldman Sachs Co#Llc
Forbes

Stocks This Week: Buy Amazon And ProShares Ultra QQQ

The coming week is post-OPEX week in November and is also Thanksgiving week. Both have a bullish bias. In fact, holding stocks from Wednesday through Friday has been profitable 80% of the time. To select some stocks for short-term trades, the following strategy is employed. The best-performing stocks in the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Financial World

Outlook darkens for Indian IPOs after dismal Paytm debut

Paytm, the Noida-based Indian multinational fintech giant founded back in August, 2010, by a Vijay Shekhar Sharma, plunged as much as 27.0 per cent in a cataclysmic public market debut this week, marking off one of the worst-performing IPOs (initial public offering) ever in BSE (Mumbai Stock Exchange) while casting fresh doubts on investor's morals over future offerings.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nio Mops Up $2B Following Closure Of At-the-Market Offering; Can Its Beaten Down Stock Find Redemption?

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell over 9% in the week ending Nov. 19, underperforming most of its EV peers. The stock, however, saw an upward bounce in late trading on Friday. What Happened: Nio announced Friday following the market close that it has completed its previously announced at-the-market offering of 53.29 million ADSs and raised $2 billion in gross proceeds.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Elon Musk has sold nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in 2 weeks — but he's only halfway toward selling 10% of his stake

Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
Rogersville Review

Local commercial real estate recovery gains momentum

The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged some commercial real estate sectors, but overall the market has bounced back. Investors have made a record number of local leases and sales so far this year. “There were 43 transactions finalized in October. That was a down a little from September, but the 463 total...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy