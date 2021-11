PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After Saturday, there are just five days until Thanksgiving and some families are still wondering how they are going to put food on their tables. Groups across the city handed out and self-delivered Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Saturday. About 1,000 families are getting thanksgiving meals today at the convention center. Families say it’s not only a blessing but without it, there might not be dinner on the table. Slowly but surely, the Thanksgiving meals went as fast as they came. The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh sent out bags of goods to be distributed in neighborhoods...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO