During this holiday season, Daddio's Diner in Batavia is hosting their second annual "Polar Express Toy Drive" to do something special for the community. Starting Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 5, you can stop by Daddio's Diner at 134 W. Wilson St. to drop off toys which will be given to Batavia Access, who supplies toys to children in the Batavia community, ages 1 to 16.

BATAVIA, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO