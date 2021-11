Week 4 of the 2021-22 NBA season began on Monday with an eight-game slate, and there's time to make some key pickups for your Fantasy squad before the midpoint of the week. The Raptors' Pascal Siakam garnered plenty of attention after his season debut against the Nets on Sunday. The Warriors' James Wiseman is gaining traction as he nears a return from the meniscus tear that ended his rookie year. While those players can provide Fantasy boosts in time, they could need a warm-up before becoming significant contributors.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO