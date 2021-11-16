‘Keep your guards up,’ RI leaders urge as COVID-19 cases spike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported a 5.1% positivity rate on Tuesday and 516 new coronavirus infections, marking the highest single-day case count since April 9.

It’s been a little more than two weeks since Halloween, indicating the holiday may be a contributing factor in the spike. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, state leaders are urging Rhode Islanders to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Increases like this are not surprising,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health. “They remind us that the delta strain of COVID-19 continues to require active approaches to prevent transmission. We have the tools that are in place to help protect us as we are going into our colder months.”

During a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon, she encouraged those who are not yet vaccinated to do so before Thanksgiving, saying it’s the most important step in preventing transmission. She said the case rate among people who are unvaccinated is roughly three times higher than among those who are vaccinated.

“Vaccine is first and foremost, and it doesn’t stop there,” Alexander-Scott said. “It’s vaccine, wearing your mask, getting tested regularly, socially distancing — all of those coming together is what leads to us all enjoying our holidays safely.”

Alexander-Scott and Gov. Dan McKee also said Rhode Islanders 18 and older should consider getting a booster dose of the vaccine, especially those at higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends additional doses for people 65 and older, 18 and older who live in a long-term care setting, and those 50 and older with an underlying medical condition.

There are other groups, however, like people 18 and older with underlying medical conditions and those who work or live in a high-risk setting, that may get a booster under the CDC’s guidelines.

Given the recent case spike and the fact everyone is starting to spend more time indoors, Alexander-Scott said most people 18 and older could be considered higher risk, so she urged them to get another shot when eligible: six months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or one month after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

More than 105,000 booster doses have been administered in the state so far, mostly at pharmacies and to people 65 and older, according to McKee.

Additionally, McKee said about 13% of the state’s roughly 80,000 children ages 5 to 11 have started to get vaccinated since that age group was approved earlier this month. Parents who are hesitant or have questions about getting their child vaccinated is encouraged to speak with their pediatrician or family doctor for guidance.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, Alexander-Scott said even little steps can make a difference, such as spreading people out during the meal or cracking a window to increase ventilation.

But, most importantly, she stressed that Rhode Islanders should not host or attend a gathering if sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Data released Tuesday by the Health Department shows 72% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated to date.

In addition to the 516 new cases, health officials also disclosed five additional COVID-19-related fatalities, which pushed the death toll past 2,900.

Hospitalizations increased to 106, with 18 patients in the intensive care unit and nine on ventilators.

The Health Department also updated the week-over-week data on Tuesday, which showed the state is up to a rate of 243 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. That rate, which is used to gauge community transmission of the virus, has been steadily climbing over the past two weeks.

The weekly positivity rate also increased from 2.3% last week to 3.1% this week, though new hospital admissions fell from 107 to 83.

