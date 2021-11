Rory McIlroy says he is doing what he can to reduce the impact his international travel has on the environment after taking advice from the GEO Foundation. The former world No.1, who travels hundred of thousands of miles each year by private jet in order to compete on the global tours, says that he felt ‘a massive sense of guilt’ when travelling back from China to his home in United States by private yet in 2019, and since then has spent an undisclosed amount of money off-setting his carbon footprint after consulting with the GEO Foundation.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO