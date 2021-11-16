ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Solitude postpones opening date due to warm fall weather

By Sara Knox, KUTV
KUTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLITUDE, Utah (KUTV) — Solitude Mountain Resort announced it will be postponing its opening day for the 21/22 ski season. The Resort is now looking to open on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021,...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIVI-TV

Rain and snow head to the valley on Tuesday!

NAMPA, Idaho — Chilly but relatively average conditions push through southwestern Idaho at the beginning of the week. Monday’s high temperature of 48 degrees falls right in line with seasonal averages. Overnight temperatures are well below freezing through Thursday so for those of you who park outside it’s time to keep the ice scrapers handy in your trunk!
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Homeless camp clearing postponed due to cold weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The clearing of a Louisville homeless camp was postponed 24 hours because of cold temperatures. Early Monday afternoon temperatures in Louisville were hovering around 35 degrees. Wind chills made it feel colder. A decision to postpone the clearing of the Jefferson Street camp adjacent to an I-65 off-ramp was made about 45 minutes prior to the scheduled 1 p.m. clearing. Warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Park City, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
cbslocal.com

Jefferson County Under Stage One Fire Restrictions Due To Dry, Warm Weather

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County is under stage one fire restrictions. It’s a result of the dry, warm weather that’s been plaguing the Denver metro area. Under the restriction, certain activities are prohibited including building any kind of fire outside of a developed park, campground, private residence or picnic area. Smoking within an area within six feet of combustible materials is also prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Laist.com

Warm And Windy Weather Expected on Thanksgiving

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. This year's Thanksgiving won't be the hottest on record — that was in 2017 when temperatures hit 91 degrees — but the National Weather Service says it will be warm and windy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air. Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel. Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: 5 Dead, 40 Injured When SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade In Wisconsin 4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found Woman Shot In West St. Paul Menards Parking Lot Crowds Protest Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict In Downtown Minneapolis
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Under Stage One Fire Restrictions Due To Dry, Warm Weather

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County is under stage one fire restrictions. It’s a result of the dry, warm weather that’s been plaguing the Denver metro area. (credit: Getty Images) Under the restriction, certain activities are prohibited including building any kind of fire outside of a developed park, campground, private residence or picnic area. Smoking within an area within six feet of combustible materials is also prohibited. The fire restrictions also prevents people from lighting bonfires or using fireworks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitude#The Postponement
KUTV

Utah ski resorts ready to open this week

KUTV — Ski resorts are preparing for the start of this year's ski season. Brighton Ski Resort is opening up to skiers and snowboarders starting Monday, while Solitude Mountain Ski Reports is holding out until Tuesday. Alta Ski Area is opening Wednesday. Brighton Ski Resort. Brighton resort surprised people by...
UTAH STATE
CBS LA

Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Families that plan on visiting Big Bear Lake this Thanksgiving holiday will be able to visit Big Bear Snow Play for a snow-filled activity. (Photo Credit – Lee Stockwell) Big Bear Snow Play is open for the 2021-2022 winter season, offering a snow-covered tubing hill. “We’re fully prepared to provide families with lots of snow for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “What better way to burn off a big turkey dinner than sliding down snow-covered hills with the kiddos?” In addition to daytime fun, Big Bear Snow Play lights up after dark with a unique snow play experience called glow tubing. The popular glow tubing starts Friday, November 26, and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and holiday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the winter season. Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snow Tubing passes, which include tube rental and Magic Carpet lift are $40. A child’s ticket is $25. Parking is free, and guests are free to come and go as they please. Big Bear Snow Play is located at 42825 Big Bear Blvd. For more information call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Before Pre-Thanksgiving Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado will be caught in a squeeze play again this week. We have a high pressure ridge moving through the southern Rockies along with our next storm system dropping into the Pacific northwest. Credit:CBS4   This set-up will bring in some gusty winds over the mountains, Front Range and part of the eastern plains for Tuesday. Along with the winds, humidity levels may drop into the single digits! As a result, about 3/4ths of eastern Colorado has a warning or a watch for fire danger going on. Credit:CBS4 There is a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger posted from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday...
COLORADO STATE
KUTV

Winter house tips to prevent flooding, fires

KUTV — The following information was provided by Utah Disaster Kleenup. Protect your home from various disasters with tips from Utah Disaster Keenup!. Disconnect your garden hose. For those new to Utah or those who haven’t experienced a really cold winter here, you will need to go home tonight and disconnect your exterior garden hoses if you have not done so.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: After Breaking The Record For Latest First Snow, Could It Really Snow This Week?

DENVER (CBS4) – Since there was no snow through midnight Sunday night, the record has now been broken for the latest first snow ever recorded in Denver. And while there is a winter-style storm on the way for later this week, it seems unlikely Denver will get any accumulating snowfall. While it’s unknown when the first accumulation will happen this season, 2021 is guaranteed to top of the list of latest first snow ever recorded. The previous record was November 21, 1934. (source: CBS) Denver has also reached fifth place on the list of longest streaks without snow (from the last snow in the...
DENVER, CO
KUTV

Tips & tricks for a stress-free Thanksgiving, Black Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Millions of people stayed close to home and away from family for Thanksgiving 2020 over concerns about COVID-19 and spreading the virus. After a year away and many getting vaccinated, more people have taken to the skies and roads to meet up with loved ones for the holiday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy