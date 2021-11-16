Crepe Delicious makes Texas debut in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre
Crepe Delicious, a Canada-based crepery, opened its first Texas location at Stonebriar Centre on Nov. 3. The crepe kiosk offers salty, savory, sweet and...communityimpact.com
Crepe Delicious, a Canada-based crepery, opened its first Texas location at Stonebriar Centre on Nov. 3. The crepe kiosk offers salty, savory, sweet and...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0