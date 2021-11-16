Crepe Delicious makes Texas debut in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

V1 Tech opened in November in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The kiosk sells anime-themed digital wall art that is printed on shatter-proof plexiglass. V1 Tech’s Stonebriar location exclusively sells art from digital illustrator and animator Seerlight. The business’ website features more artists and the option for customers to create their own designs. In addition to wall art, the website offers tech accessories, including fan grills, drive covers and cables. V1 Tech’s kiosk is on the first floor of the mall near Vans and Field of Dreams. 214-501-1484. www.v1tech.com.

FRISCO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO