ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Crepe Delicious makes Texas debut in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

By Brooklynn Cooper
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crepe Delicious, a Canada-based crepery, opened its first Texas location at Stonebriar Centre on Nov. 3. The crepe kiosk offers salty, savory, sweet and...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Korean fried chicken shop Bonchon to open Frisco store

Bonchon plans to open by early spring 2022 at 4760 Preston Road, Ste. 228, Frisco. Drumsticks, wings and chicken strips are served in soy garlic and spicy varieties at Bonchon stores. Appetizer items include potstickers, pork buns and fried octopus dumplings called takoyaki. Bonchon serves a number of regional dishes, including marinated ribeye called bulgogi and an udon noodle soup. Existing locations include those in The Colony and Addison. No phone number is available yet for this location. https://bonchon.com.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
State
New York State
Frisco, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Frisco, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Frisco, TX
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Corner Wines plans to expand with wine bar, event room in Plano

Corner Wines, located in Lakeside Market at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. 535, Plano, is planning to expand with a full-service wine bar and event room that could hold up to 80 guests, according to ownership. Construction on the bar will begin in January. The store sells more than 400 wines from around the world. It also offers wine tastings, wine classes and a wine club membership that includes discounts on certain bottles. 972-403-9463. www.cornerwines.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sweet Treats The Candy Jar opens first Texas location in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

Sweet Treats The Candy Jar opened its first Texas location in November at Stonebriar Centre. The Arkansas-based, family-owned business sells truffles, taffy, lollipops, fudge and more treats, including sugar-free options. Sweet Treats The Candy Jar is on level one of the mall beside Michael Kors. The store also has locations in Oklahoma and Kansas. 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. 501-510-0786. www.sweettreatsthecandyjar.com.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

V1 Tech opens digital art kiosk at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

V1 Tech opened in November in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The kiosk sells anime-themed digital wall art that is printed on shatter-proof plexiglass. V1 Tech’s Stonebriar location exclusively sells art from digital illustrator and animator Seerlight. The business’ website features more artists and the option for customers to create their own designs. In addition to wall art, the website offers tech accessories, including fan grills, drive covers and cables. V1 Tech’s kiosk is on the first floor of the mall near Vans and Field of Dreams. 214-501-1484. www.v1tech.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Shopping network moving headquarters to Cedar Park; affordable housing projects come online in McKinney and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 22. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 18-21. Central Texas. Cable television shopping network Shop LC will relocate its headquarters to Cedar Park with $5.4 million in economic development...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stonebriar Centre#Food Drink#Crepery#The New York Cheesecake#California Chicken#Sunglass Hut
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Image Studios salon suites now open in Grapevine

Image Studios, a nationwide franchise that offers beauty entrepreneurs the ability to rent their own space in individual suites, opened Nov. 17 at 3540 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., Grapevine. "Image is revolutionizing the future of the salon industry by empowering entrepreneurs. I knew this model would do exceptionally well in Grapevine, and I'm excited to have such a quality finished product," Grapevine Image Owner Rick Gilmartin said in a press release. 904-705-2243. [email protected]. https://imagestudios360.com/studio_locations/dallas-grapevine-tx.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Family-run Repertory Company Theatre brings 35 years of performances to Richardson

For more than three decades, Repertory Company Theatre has brought musicals and theater education to the city of Richardson. The troupe-driven, nonprofit operation hosts annual productions ranging from classics to new Broadway hits. Executive Artistic Director Debra Carter and two other local residents, Sharon Lipshie and Kitty Beletic, founded the...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New York Pizza & Pints is now open in Flower Mound

New York Pizza & Pints opened Nov. 17 at its newest location at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 410, Flower Mound. The pizza restaurant specializes in New York-style crust and Sicilian marinara sauce, and it is known for its giant 24-inch pizzas called Piezillas. It offers variety of craft beers and growlers to-go. The restaurant also has locations in Carrollton, Frisco, McKinney, Addison and Allen. 214-222-5741. www.nypizzaandpints.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fairfield Inn & Suites expected to open in McKinney by end of year

McKinney's newest Marriott hotel, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Dallas McKinney, is expected to open in January at 1600 Hardin Blvd. When it opens, the hotel will offer complimentary breakfasts to guests with a hot breakfast option, an expanded fitness center, a business center and an outdoor pool. 469-796-5300. www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dalfk-fairfield-inn-and-suites-dallas-mckinney.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Women of Strength Gym coming to Northeast Fort Worth in early January

Women of Strength Gym is coming soon to 11477 Woodland Springs Drive, Ste. 130, Fort Worth. The gym plans to hold a grand opening on Jan. 8, according to a spokesperson for Women of Strength. The gym is owned by women and provides services for women, according to a Facebook post. Women of Strength Gym is a faith-based gym that offers training, nutrition coaching, supplements and competition preparation. [email protected] www.facebook.com/womenofstrengthgym/?ref=page_internal.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Four Seasons to open Texas' first stand-alone residential property off Lake Austin; Slim Chickens opens in Pearland and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 18. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 15-17. Central Texas. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and its partners announced plans Nov. 15 to build a 179-unit residential property located...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lucky's Hot Chicken to open Richardson location on East Belt Line Road

Lucky’s Hot Chicken will open at 1545 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. The restaurant’s menu includes chicken tenders at five different spice levels; the Big Lou Sandwich; and sides such as coleslaw, shake fries, and macaroni and cheese. The Richardson location will fill the building that was previously occupied by Quiznos across from the Richardson Square Mall. An opening date has not been announced. 214-443-7927 (east Dallas location). www.luckyshotchicken.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Austin

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: US 183 North construction to begin early 2022; Houston-based Kirby Ice House planning location in The Woodlands and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 19. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 18-19. Central Texas. The 9-mile 183 North project is expected to begin construction in early 2022. The project would add two tolled...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Starbucks to open 2 new locations in McKinney

A new Starbucks is opening at 3651 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, next spring. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed this location will feature a drive-thru and a patio. Another Starbucks is also planned for the corner of US 380 and Hardin Boulevard in McKinney at 1751 N. Hardin Blvd. This cafe is slated to open in summer 2022 and will also feature a drive-thru and patio, the spokesperson said.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy