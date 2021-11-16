ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Linked to Long List of Eye Abnormalities

By Randy Dotinga
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS -- While pink eye may get the most attention, it's far from the only eye abnormality linked to COVID-19, eye doctors told colleagues here at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). A new literature review identified a long list of possibly related neuro-ophthalmic/retina...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 9

Joel Pierce
7d ago

I see well it will be over in the blink of an eye lol 😂 I had a vision for this pun lol 😂 but I was afraid it would be framed lol 😂

Reply
4
Related
reviewofoptometry.com

COVID-19 Causes Severe Subclinical Retinal Abnormalities

SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in both the anterior and posterior chambers of the eye. Though there’s little evidence of posterior involvement, OCT-A has shown retinal microvascular changes in patients who recovered from COVID-19. To investigate the long-term sequelae of the virus, researchers recently assessed histopathological changes in the retina and choroid of affected donor eyes and observed severe subclinical anomalies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tu Salud

Long-Term Study of Children With COVID-19 Begins

A large, long-term study of the impacts of COVID-19 on children has enrolled its first participant at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The study, which is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, will track up to 1,000 children and young adults who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their physical and mental health over three years.
BETHESDA, MD
pharmacytimes.com

Long COVID Symptoms, Effects on Quality of Life Can Persist For 1 Year

Patients with post-acute COVID syndrome (PACS, or long COVID) may have symptoms for 12 months following their initial COVID-19 infection, which significantly impacts cognition, ability to work, physical activity, interaction with others, and overall quality of life, according to a study published in the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. The investigators said this study is one of the first to measure the impairment and impact of PACS on patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Disease#Eye Surgery#Covid#Eye Fatigue#Abnormality#Indian#Md#Medpage Today
Knowridge Science Report

This study finds the root cause of ‘long COVID’

In a recent study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, researchers found that patients with long COVID syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue. The study is from RCSI University of Medicine...
SCIENCE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Exploring the Link Between COVID-19 and Autoimmunity Can Help Patients With Long-Haul COVID

For many patients, unrelenting fatigue, pain, brain fog, anxiety, and other symptoms linger long after recovery from infection with COVID-19. Regarded as the newest autoimmune-related disorder to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, this condition is being referred to as long-haul COVID or Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID (PASC).1. In September 2021,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KARK

What to know about long COVID-19 in kids

(Baptist Health) – You’ve likely heard of long COVID-19. That’s when some people who get COVID-19 still struggle with ongoing or new symptoms months or more after first being infected. We often hear about long COVID-19 in adults. But it can affect kids of all ages too. What follows are...
KIDS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Research links COVID-19 in pregnancy with stillbirths

Pregnant women with COVID-19 face increased chances for stillbirths compared with uninfected women, and that risk spiked to four times higher after the delta variant emerged, new government data show. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

COVID-19 linked to lingering sleep problems and fatigue

Researchers recently analyzed health records of almost 12 million people in the United Kingdom to assess whether there is a link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and psychiatric conditions. They found an association between SARS-CoV-2 infection and lingering sleep problems and fatigue but not conditions such as depression, self-harm, and anxiety. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Through My Eyes: Long neuro-COVID

The arrival of the virus, SARS-CoV-2, in the United Kingdom presented a sudden need to expand the country’s National Health Service (NHS) workforce. On March 24, 2020, then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that all final-year medical students who met the General Medical Councils (GMC) outcomes to graduate were to be fast-tracked through graduation to be made available to help on the wards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy