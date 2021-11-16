ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Flashback presented by Holy Cross: Mandel Eugene

By Aaron S. Lee
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Our Friday Night Flashback is brought to us by Holy Cross School, which has been educating the whole man, mind, heart, body and soul.

In the video above, we flash back to 1992, when Joe Keller Memorial Field in LaPlace looked far different. But there was a common thread. Mandel Eugene was starring on the football field.

That’s your Friday Night Flashback, presented by Holy Cross School.

