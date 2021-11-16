6 Reasons to Add Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Right Now

The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: LGHL) increased by over 12% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: LGHL) – an operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives – increased by over 12% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Lion Group Holding announcing it signed a letter of intent with Hong Kong New Full Rich Ltd. Under the investment agreement, the two parties will cooperate to construct and operate an encrypted digital currency mine project in Tajikistan through Ganj Technology, a company owned by New Full Rich.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO