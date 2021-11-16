ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Reasons to Add Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Right Now

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImproving economy, widespread vaccination, boost in shopper confidence and healthy consumer spending raise hopes for the Retail REIT industry constituents in the holiday season. The retail REIT behemoth — Simon Property Group (. SPG - Free Report) — is well poised to ride on this growth curve backed by...

The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Wix Stock Right Now

Wix has a durable and growing business with its website platform subscriptions. The company is investing heavily in e-commerce, business, and payments tools. The stock trades at a reasonable sales ratio given its margin profile. Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) has been a disappointing performer for shareholders in 2021. The stock price is...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
pulse2.com

Cloopen Group (RAAS) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: RAAS) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: RAAS) – a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China – increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
pulse2.com

Porch Group (PRCH) Stock: Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) increased by 8% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH) increased by 8% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q3 2021 financial results.
pulse2.com

Plby Group (PLBY) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter results. Q3 2021...
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Alibaba, Lowe's & American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (. BABA. ), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (. LOW. ), and American Express Co. (. AXP. ). These research reports have been...
Entrepreneur

Is Tyson Foods (TSN) a Suitable Value Investor Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
pulse2.com

Lion Group (LGHL) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: LGHL) increased by over 12% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: LGHL) – an operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives – increased by over 12% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Lion Group Holding announcing it signed a letter of intent with Hong Kong New Full Rich Ltd. Under the investment agreement, the two parties will cooperate to construct and operate an encrypted digital currency mine project in Tajikistan through Ganj Technology, a company owned by New Full Rich.
Entrepreneur

4 Reasons to Add NextEra Energy (NEE) to Your Portfolio Now

NextEra Energy’s NEE systematic capital expenditure to strengthen operations, strategic acquisitions and expanding renewable generation make it a solid investment option in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete...
Zacks.com

Zebra (ZBRA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
investing.com

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in December

The search for truly undervalued stocks is always on. For those looking for top-notch value stocks, perhaps now is one of the most difficult times to find such value. That said, most investors would undoubtedly like to be in a rising market than one with depressed valuations. Nevertheless, this is...
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com

Camtek (CAMT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com

Market Indexes Reap Profits at Close; Zoom, URBN Report Q3

ZM - Free Report) posted fiscal Q3 earnings results Monday afternoon, and although both posted beats on top and bottom lines for the quarter, both are also trading down in after-hours markets. Just ahead of this morning’s opening bell, President Biden announced he’d be keeping Jay Powell as head of...
