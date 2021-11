Investors are highly optimistic about the retail space as the sector is seeing strong earnings reports and sales momentum. With the holiday season approaching, the optimism on the sector returns is growing. Of the 77.1% S&P 500 companies in the sector that have reported the third-quarter earnings results so far, 85.2% witnessed and earnings and revenue beat. Earnings grew 8.4% year over year, with revenues seeing an 11% rise, per the Earnings Trends report as of Nov 17, 2021.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO