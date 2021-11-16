ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Roads reopen after shutdown of I-15 exit ramp at Spring Mountain due to police activity

By Rocky Nash
8 News Now
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity shut down the I-15 exit ramp at Spring Mountain for an hour Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said Mel Torme Way at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive was also closed as they responded to an incident in the area.

As of 11:34 a.m., LVMPD says the situation has been resolved and roads will reopen soon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

