PhaseBio (PHAS) Dips on Mixed Data From Antiplatelet Drug Study

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHAS - Free Report) reported interim data from the ongoing phase III REVERSE-IT study evaluating its lead product candidate bentracimab to reverse the antiplatelet effects of blood thinner drug ticagrelor in surgical and bleeding populations. Ticagrelor is a blockbuster drug developed by AstraZeneca (. AZN - Free Report) and...

AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi Gets Nod for Psoriatic Arthritis in EU

ABBV - Free Report) announced that the European Commission (EC) approved its drug Skyrizi (risankizumab) for a second indication, which is active psoriatic arthritis. The EC approval is for subcutaneous injection of Skyrizi — alone or combined with methotrexate (MTX) to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who had earlier shown an inadequate response or were intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).
PhaseBio shares fall despite positive late-stage study results for lead drug candidate

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported positive late-stage clinical trial data for its lead new drug candidate Monday. The announcement, however, did not generate excitement on Wall Street as the Malvern company's stock closed down about 18% at $3.02 per share. PhaseBio's experimental drug, bentracimab, is being developed to reverse the anti-clotting effects...
PhaseBio Announces Topline Results From Phase 2b Trial for Bentracimab

MALVERN, PA — PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS) recently announced topline data from its Phase 2b clinical trial of bentracimab, which was conducted in healthy, older volunteers 50-80 years old. The Phase 2b trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 150 subjects receiving bentracimab and 50 subjects receiving placebo after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. The Phase 2b pivotal trial was conducted concurrently with the company’s ongoing REVERSE-IT Phase 3 pivotal trial of bentracimab, as agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following an End-of-Phase 1 meeting in July 2019. Bentracimab is a novel, recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.
New Data from Amgen Migraine Drug Challenges the Status Quo

There’s promising news this morning for migraine sufferers, as Amgen announced that its approved therapy, Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe), more than held its ground against one of the most commonly prescribed migraine medications. In the first and only head-to-head study of Amgen’s calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor against topiramate, the former proved...
