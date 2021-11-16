PhaseBio (PHAS) Dips on Mixed Data From Antiplatelet Drug Study

MALVERN, PA — PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS) recently announced topline data from its Phase 2b clinical trial of bentracimab, which was conducted in healthy, older volunteers 50-80 years old. The Phase 2b trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 150 subjects receiving bentracimab and 50 subjects receiving placebo after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin. The Phase 2b pivotal trial was conducted concurrently with the company’s ongoing REVERSE-IT Phase 3 pivotal trial of bentracimab, as agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following an End-of-Phase 1 meeting in July 2019. Bentracimab is a novel, recombinant, human monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations.

MALVERN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO