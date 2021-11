In 2021, U.S. stocks have rallied hard and they have rallied fast, with the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq each looking to notch another double-digit gain for the year. It’s an incredible surge, and indicates how confident we’ve become as the economy reopens and recovers. The labor market continues to improve as well, with initial jobless claims now falling close to pre-pandemic levels and October’s jobs report showing a strong snap back in payrolls. And consumers, despite feeling the pressure of inflation and the supply chain crisis, continue to be resilient.

