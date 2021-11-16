Chris Mulkey To Star In Western ‘The Redeemer’; Jackie Long Joins Action Comedy ‘High Heat’

EXCLUSIVE : Chris Mulkey ( On the Basis of Sex , Captain Phillips ) has signed on to a starring role in The Redeemer , the indie Western from writer-director Myles Clohessy, which is heading into production in Montana later this month.

The two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee joins a cast that includes Titus Welliver, Brandon Routh, SAG Award winner Robert Clohessy, Mo Brings Plenty, Eddie Spears, Golden Globe nominee Irene Bedard, Timothy V. Murphy and newcomer Baylee Toney, as previously announced.

The Redeemer tells the story of Butch (Mulkey), a washed up war hero in 1880s Montana who embark on a life-or-death rescue mission into the frontier, alongside his estranged son Garrett (Routh), to save his Indigenous wife Aponi (Bedard) and daughter-in-law (Toney), after they’re kidnapped by a gang of violent outlaws led by the formidable former Calvary Captain Randall Ferguson (Murphy). But a harsh winter, the horrors and dangers of the frontier, and the father’s troubled past keeps catching up to them, proving redemption is hard to come by in the Wild, Wild West.

Myles Clohessy, Antony Ware, and Ramsey Heitmann are producing via their Barefoot Kid Productions banner, alongside Mike Walsh of Philly Born Films, Rob Simmons of Jars Media and Jared Safier of Safier Entertainment. Steven Schrager and Thomas Grant of Ident Films are exec producing and financing. Safier, a four-time Emmy-winning producer and sales agent, is handling worldwide sales.

Also new to the production—cast by Paul Ruddy—is Trevor Jones ( Last of the Mohicans , Notting Hill ), who has signed on to pen its score.

Mulkey is a veteran actor who has amassed 265 screen credits over the last 46 years. He’s appeared on the film side in titles including On the Basis of Sex , Gloria Bell , Gotti , Message from the King , Whiplash , Captain Phillips , The Purge , Cloverfield , Mysterious Skin and Radio . His TV credits include Castle Rock , Animal Kingdom , Liberty Crossing , Boardwalk Empire , Friday Night Lights and Twin Peaks .

Mulkey is represented by Buchwald.

EXCLUSIVE : Jackie Long ( Power Book II: Ghost , Real Husbands of Hollywood ) has joined the cast of High Heat .

He’ll appear in the action comedy alongside previously announced cast members Olga Kurylenko, Don Johnson, Kaitlin Doubleday, Dallas Page, Ivan Martin, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio and Dylan Flashner.

The recently-wrapped heist film directed by Zach Golden ( The Escape of Prisoner 614 ) takes place over a single night and follows Ana (Kurylenko), a meticulous chef with a hidden past, and her husband Ray (Johnson), a schmoozy serial restaurateur. When the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant as part of an insurance scam, Ana defends her turf and proves her knife skills both in and out of the kitchen.

Long will play Gary, an agent for extortion and racketeering. Although Gary does indulge in the upside of criminal behavior, he is a sensitive soul and a good guy at heart.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the film, penned by James Pedersen, with Jesse Korman and Zola Elgart Glassman of Yale Productions.

Michael J. Rothstein is exec producing with Matt Helderman and Luke Taylor of Bondit, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory & Anne Ruden, Stephen Katzman, Richard Switzer, Tyler W. Konney, Megan Kelleher & Jeffrey B. Larson, Lisa D’Ambrosio, Nicole Delmonico, Peter Anske and Faisal Mahmood.

Long stars opposite Kevin Hart in BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood , and recently recurred in Starz’s hit series Power Book II: Ghost. The actor previously appeared on the film side in Tim Story’s Hurricane Season , opposite Forest Whitaker, and in Malcolm D. Lee’s Soul Men , opposite Samuel L. Jackson, also finding roles in the cult classic ATL , the Eminem-produced Bodied and more.

He is represented by APA.