ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Mulkey To Star In Western ‘The Redeemer’; Jackie Long Joins Action Comedy ‘High Heat’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UoG3_0cyVE8QX00

EXCLUSIVE : Chris Mulkey ( On the Basis of Sex , Captain Phillips ) has signed on to a starring role in The Redeemer , the indie Western from writer-director Myles Clohessy, which is heading into production in Montana later this month.

The two-time Independent Spirit Award nominee joins a cast that includes Titus Welliver, Brandon Routh, SAG Award winner Robert Clohessy, Mo Brings Plenty, Eddie Spears, Golden Globe nominee Irene Bedard, Timothy V. Murphy and newcomer Baylee Toney, as previously announced.

The Redeemer tells the story of Butch (Mulkey), a washed up war hero in 1880s Montana who embark on a life-or-death rescue mission into the frontier, alongside his estranged son Garrett (Routh), to save his Indigenous wife Aponi (Bedard) and daughter-in-law (Toney), after they’re kidnapped by a gang of violent outlaws led by the formidable former Calvary Captain Randall Ferguson (Murphy). But a harsh winter, the horrors and dangers of the frontier, and the father’s troubled past keeps catching up to them, proving redemption is hard to come by in the Wild, Wild West.

Myles Clohessy, Antony Ware, and Ramsey Heitmann are producing via their Barefoot Kid Productions banner, alongside Mike Walsh of Philly Born Films, Rob Simmons of Jars Media and Jared Safier of Safier Entertainment. Steven Schrager and Thomas Grant of Ident Films are exec producing and financing. Safier, a four-time Emmy-winning producer and sales agent, is handling worldwide sales.

Also new to the production—cast by Paul Ruddy—is Trevor Jones ( Last of the Mohicans , Notting Hill ), who has signed on to pen its score.

Mulkey is a veteran actor who has amassed 265 screen credits over the last 46 years. He’s appeared on the film side in titles including On the Basis of Sex , Gloria Bell , Gotti , Message from the King , Whiplash , Captain Phillips , The Purge , Cloverfield , Mysterious Skin and Radio . His TV credits include Castle Rock , Animal Kingdom , Liberty Crossing , Boardwalk Empire , Friday Night Lights and Twin Peaks .

Mulkey is represented by Buchwald.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Jackie Long ( Power Book II: Ghost , Real Husbands of Hollywood ) has joined the cast of High Heat .

He’ll appear in the action comedy alongside previously announced cast members Olga Kurylenko, Don Johnson, Kaitlin Doubleday, Dallas Page, Ivan Martin, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio and Dylan Flashner.

The recently-wrapped heist film directed by Zach Golden ( The Escape of Prisoner 614 ) takes place over a single night and follows Ana (Kurylenko), a meticulous chef with a hidden past, and her husband Ray (Johnson), a schmoozy serial restaurateur. When the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant as part of an insurance scam, Ana defends her turf and proves her knife skills both in and out of the kitchen.

Long will play Gary, an agent for extortion and racketeering. Although Gary does indulge in the upside of criminal behavior, he is a sensitive soul and a good guy at heart.

Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing the film, penned by James Pedersen, with Jesse Korman and Zola Elgart Glassman of Yale Productions.

Michael J. Rothstein is exec producing with Matt Helderman and Luke Taylor of Bondit, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Gregory & Anne Ruden, Stephen Katzman, Richard Switzer, Tyler W. Konney, Megan Kelleher & Jeffrey B. Larson, Lisa D’Ambrosio, Nicole Delmonico, Peter Anske and Faisal Mahmood.

Long stars opposite Kevin Hart in BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood , and recently recurred in Starz’s hit series Power Book II: Ghost. The actor previously appeared on the film side in Tim Story’s Hurricane Season , opposite Forest Whitaker, and in Malcolm D. Lee’s Soul Men , opposite Samuel L. Jackson, also finding roles in the cult classic ATL , the Eminem-produced Bodied and more.

He is represented by APA.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Wonder Family’: WME Independent Launches Sales For Song Yang Action Comedy

WME Independent has launched sales on FunAge Pictures’ Wonder Family, a Chinese action comedy currently in post-production, which is looking for international distribution. The film from director Song Yang centers on Zheng Qian, a successful financial app developer, who returns home to attend his grandfather’s funeral. Suddenly, a meteorite crashes into the basement of the Zhengs’ house, unleashing a strange purple fog. The fog brings his grandfather back to life eternally and gives superpowers to everyone in this chaotic family but Zheng Qian. Meanwhile, corrupt mayor Chickikov has dark plans for Qian and his financial app. Qian must team up with his super-powered family along with a female agent from the Far East Investigation Department to save himself and his city. Song wrote the script for Wonder Family with Dong Wenteng and Bi Kang. Liu Hongtao produced the film, which stars Ai Lun, Shen Teng, Tao Hui, Zhang Qi, Han Yanbo and Polina. FunAge is handling sales for China, with WME Independent overseeing sales in other international territories.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘High Heat’: Kaitlin Doubleday, Dallas Page, Ivan Martin, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Bianca D’Ambrosio & Dylan Flashner Board Action Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Action comedy High Heat has added Kaitlin Doubleday (Empire), Dallas Page (The Devil’s Rejects), Ivan Martin (Billions) Chiara D’Ambrosio (Diary of a Future President), Bianca D’Ambrosio (Parks and Recreation) and Dylan Flashner (The Card Counter) to its cast. The actors will appear alongside previously announced cast members Olga Kurylenko and Don Johnson. The recently-wrapped heist film directed by Zach Golden (The Escape of Prisoner 614) takes place over a single night and follows Ana (Kurylenko), a meticulous chef with a hidden past, and her husband Ray (Johnson), a schmoozy serial restaurateur. When the local mafia shows up to burn down her...
MOVIES
Deadline

STXfilms Pushes Back Dates For Drama ‘National Champions’ And Thriller ‘Violence Of Action’; Latter Film Starring Chris Pine & Ben Foster Gets New Title

STXfilms has pushed back the release dates for Ric Roman Waugh’s drama National Champions and Violence of Action, the thriller starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster, which is now titled The Contractor. National Champions, starring Stephan James, J. K. Simmons, Uzo Aduba, Alexander Ludwig and more, will move from November 24 to December 10. The Contractor, meanwhile, will head from December 10 to March 18, 2022. National Champions was previously set to open against Faith Media Distribution’s A Holiday Chance, Walt Disney Studios’ Encanto, Screen Gems’ Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Freestyle Releasing’s For the Love of Money, Sideshow Releasing’s international Oscar...
MOVIES
Morning Journal

Trio of appealing stars lifts Netflix action-comedy ‘Red Notice’ slightly into the black | Movie review

You can’t blame action-comedy filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber for hitching his wagon to the star that is Dwayne Johson. The wrestler-turned-action star is this giant mass of muscle and odd charisma, and Thurber’s two most recent efforts — 2016’s “Central Intelligence” and 2018’s “Skyscraper” benefited from the massive presence of the artist formerly known as “The Rock.”
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Eureka Times-Standard

Movie Review | Three appealing stars lift action-comedy

You can’t blame action-comedy filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber for hitching his wagon to the star that is Dwayne Johnson. The wrestler-turned-action star is this giant mass of muscle and odd charisma, and Thurber’s two most recent efforts — 2016’s “Central Intelligence” and 2018’s “Skyscraper” benefited from the massive presence of the artist formerly known as “The Rock.”
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Foo Fighters to Star in Horror Comedy Film 'Studio 666'

Foo Fighters are set to star in BJ McDonnell’s upcoming horror comedy flick, Studio 666. The film will follow the band — comprised of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — as they record Medicine at Midnight in a mansion in the San Fernando Valley that’s “steeped in grisly rock and roll history.” The six-piece will be then forced to face “supernatural forces” that terrorize both them and the creation of the album.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Belated - Kal Penn to Star in FX Comedy Pilot

Kal Penn is set as the male lead of Belated, FX’s comedy pilot written, directed and executive produced by Rescue Me and The Job co-creator Peter Tolan, I have learned. The half-hour comedy follows Owen (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and his ex-wife Diana as they attempt to find their new normal and take on new relationships while continuing to co-parent together. The project also follows an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Owen and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olga Kurylenko
Person
Timothy V. Murphy
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Irene Bedard
Person
Kaitlin Doubleday
Person
Chris Mulkey
Person
Don Johnson
Person
Brandon Routh
Person
Malcolm D. Lee
Person
Jackie Long
Person
Rob Simmons
Deadline

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson On Getting Goosebumps As He Prepared To Direct Award-Winning ‘Summer Of Soul’ – Contenders Documentary

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson took an immersive approach in his preparations to direct Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), winner of the top nonfiction prize at Sundance and Best Documentary at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards. The film from Onyx Collective, Hulu and Searchlight Pictures celebrates the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, a long-overlooked series of concerts that attracted incredible performers including Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson and a teenage Stevie Wonder. Before embarking on shoots for the documentary, Questlove soaked up the archival material while technicians were busy transferring it to digital. “I...
MOVIES
Deadline

Val Kilmer’s Innate Comfort On Camera And His Trusted Friendship With the Filmmakers Fueled Intimate Feel of ‘Val’ – Contenders Documentary

The affecting intimacy of Val, the sometimes ethereal, often unblinking look at Val Kilmer’s life and career through personal home footage, was a reflection of the actor’s unselfconscious ease, both on camera and in life, according to the filmmakers behind the Amazon Studios film. Directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott told Deadline’s Contenders Film: Documentary that, due to his profession and having filmed himself continuously since the dawn of home video cameras in the 1980s, being on camera was second nature to Kilmer. “One of the lucky things about filming an actor is how comfortable they are in front of the camera,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Hits Back At Gucci Family Criticism; Reveals Napoleon Biopic ‘Kitbag’ Filming Date

Ridley Scott has hit back at the Gucci family’s criticism of his upcoming film House of Gucci, called for “someone to get in trouble” over the Rust incident and revealed his Napoleon biopic will start filming on January 15. Scott also gave an update on early-stage TV versions of Alien and Blade Runner. Speaking to the BBC’s Today program, the 83-year-old director rejected comments from Patrizia Gucci that the upcoming MGM film, which will be released later this week, is “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system.” Gucci made the comments several months ago. “I don’t...
MOVIES
Deadline

NFMLA & WarnerMedia OneFifty Name Jim Vendiola As Winner For NewNarratives Program

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and WarnerMedia OneFifty have named the winning writers for its NewNarratives content program. Filmmaker Jim Vendiola has been honored with the NewNarratives inaugural grand award for 2021 and will receive $40,000 for the development of his latest narrative feature film Argus. The program, which kicked off in June 19, 2021, drew from NewFilmmakers’ exisitng pool of talent and sought to provide one winner with a grant ranging from  $10,000 to $100,000. Vendiola was the winner among over 200 entries ranging from feature narrative, documentary, and animated works as well as scripted and unscripted series. Applicants hailed from over 40 countries...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Comedy#Golden Globe#Indigenous#Barefoot Kid Productions#Philly Born Films#Jars Media#Safier Entertainment#Ident Films
Deadline

Jay Leno To Play Ed Sullivan In Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Jay Leno is set to make a rare feature appearance in Midas Man — the film about Beatles manager Brian Epstein — playing another celebrated TV personality: Ed Sullivan. The former Tonight Show host last appeared in a live-action movie as a character other than himself way back in the ’90s. He has voiced a number of animations, however, and small-screen roles include ABC’s Last Man Standing. Midas Man, currently in production, stars The Queen’s Gambit‘s Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as the late Beatles manager. The project charts Epstein’s role in the creative explosion of the 1960s and his sizable influence on pop...
MOVIES
Deadline

Suzanna Son Joins The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp In ‘The Idol’ As HBO Hands Music Industry Drama Series Order

The Idol is going to series. The music industry drama, co-created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, has been handed an HBO series order and has rounded out its cast including Red Rocket rising star Suzanna Son. Amy Seimetz, who has directed episodes of Atlanta and The Girlfriend Experience, will direct all six episodes. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in September, as well as co-writing and exec producing. It is set against the backdrop of the...
MUSIC
Deadline

Nadine Crocker To Direct Thriller ‘Hallow’ For Vision Tree Media

EXCLUSIVE: Nadine Crocker is on board to direct Hallow an intense drama/psychological thriller on childhood trauma, mental health and addiction.  Written by Crocker and Chris Tardio, Hallow is produced and financed by Vision Tree Media with J.D Seraphine, Benjamin Gerry and Jay Seals producing through Vision Tree Media along with Eustace Hicks, Shawn Papazian. Cassian Elwes will exec produce. The film follows an event that unearths hidden secrets of corruption in his small East Coast town and forces a priest to look at his past and the trauma that he’s long shut out. He grapples with what kind of man he will become: a man of forgiveness and faith, to which he has dedicated his life or a man of revenge and justice. Pic will shoot in early 2022 in New York and New Jersey. Crocker’s debut feature Continue is set to debut in the 2022 festival circuit.  Crocker is repped by Cassian Elwes at Elevated Films and Cohen & Gardner.  Tardio is repped by Bret Adams and Haven Entertainment.  Vision Tree is repped by Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy & Carlo and Greg Bernstein Law.  
MOVIES
Deadline

‘MacGruber’: Peacock Reveals Premiere & Teaser For Will Forte Series

Peacock has revealed MacGruber is set to premiere on Dec. 16 with a first look teaser featuring stars Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, and Billy Zane. The eight-episode action-comedy is based on Forte’s recurring MacGyver parody sketch on Saturday Night Live and its 2010 cult movie offshoot. Co-written and executive produced by Forte, the series picks up after the titular character (Forte) was rotting in prison for over a decade and is finally free. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

After Britney Spears Victory, Attorney Mathew Rosengart Joins Legal Team to Free Artist Peter Max

Hot off the heels of a major victory for pop star Britney Spears, Hollywood litigator Mathew Rosengart is stepping into yet another guardianship case for a high-profile individual: iconic artist Peter Max, whose family is fighting to get him out of the court-ordered arrangement. Max, the German American artist known for his use of bright colors, psychedelic style and pop art that often includes American symbolism, is under a guardianship that his family says has isolated him, medicated him and stripped him of civil liberties. Max, who is 84, helped refurbish the Statue of Liberty and created works of art for many...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Greenlight, Adds Eight to Cast Including Troye Sivan and Anne Heche

HBO has officially ordered The Weeknd’s drama series “The Idol,” Variety has learned. The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

”Free Solo’ but Down’: GQ Profile of Russian Freediver Alexey Molchanov Sets Documentary Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov is coming to screen as a feature documentary, Variety has learned exclusively. Conde Nast Entertainment has brokered a deal for a 2021 profile of Molchanov, which appeared in the pages of GQ, to be adapted into a film from Boardwalk Pictures and production company ClubHaus. Boardwalk is behind hits like Netflix’s unscripted series “Cheer” and Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Sex, Love & Goop.” At the beginning of the pandemic, they signed executive and producer Jonathan Hausfater to an overall deal. The Molchanov documentary will appear under that arrangement, with involvement from Conde Nast Entertainment’s head of development...
MOVIES
Variety

Clement Virgo Tapped to Direct ‘Black Cyclone’ Biopic About Bicycle Racer Major Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

The life and career of legendary cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor will receive the biopic treatment with the feature drama “Black Cyclone,” helmed by Canadian filmmaker Clement Virgo. The film depicts the life story of the pioneering bicycle racer, best known to the world as “Major” Taylor. At the turn of the 20th century, Taylor made history when he became the world’s fastest man, as well as America’s first Black world champion, at the height of the Jim Crow era. Set in the late 1890s and early 1900s, an official description of the film notes taht “Black Cyclone” follows Taylor as...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy