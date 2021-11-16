ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

HSH partners with Raising Cane’s for Peanuts-themed fundraiser

By Steven Masso
 6 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) partnered with Raising Cane’s for a fundraiser.

Customers can now purchase a limited-edition Peanuts plush puppy at several Raising Cane’s locations. The proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Harlingen, according to a Facebook post by HSH.

The plush puppies will be sold at the Harlingen and Weslaco locations.

The Human Society of Harlingen (HSH) is a non-profit animal shelter and adoption center that serves the Harlingen area. According to their website, HSH serves more than 6,000 animals each year.

The fundraiser ends on Jan. 2, 2022.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

