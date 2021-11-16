HSH partners with Raising Cane’s for Peanuts-themed fundraiser
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) partnered with Raising Cane’s for a fundraiser.
Customers can now purchase a limited-edition Peanuts plush puppy at several Raising Cane's locations. The proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of Harlingen, according to a Facebook post by HSH.
The plush puppies will be sold at the Harlingen and Weslaco locations.
The Human Society of Harlingen (HSH) is a non-profit animal shelter and adoption center that serves the Harlingen area. According to their website, HSH serves more than 6,000 animals each year.
The fundraiser ends on Jan. 2, 2022.
