Russia resumes flights with more countries amid COVID surge

Derrick
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Tuesday that it will resume allowing air travel to Argentina,...

www.thederrick.com

CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Covid#Italy#Ap
The Independent

Will rising Covid cases in Europe affect my travel plans?

As predicted by epidemiologists, several countries are seeing a second or third spike of Covid-19 cases as we approach winter 2021-22.In the week to 7 November, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that Coronavirus deaths in Europe had jumped by 10 per cent, while other regions saw stable figures or a decline.But are surges in individual countries’ infection rates affecting holidays, city breaks or flights to certain destinations?Here’s everything we know so far.Which countries are seeing a spike in Covid cases?Germany is currently seeing a spike in new infections of the virus, recently recording more than 50,000 cases in one...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID Surge in Europe: A Preview of What’s Ahead for the U.S.?

Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic. Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

COVID-19 Is Surging in Europe Again—Here's Why

Hospitals in certain European countries are becoming overwhelmed again as COVID-19 cases rise. As a result, nations are putting lockdown restrictions in place and leaving residents disappointed in a reversal of pandemic progress. Article continues below advertisement. The surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe can be traced back...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

As coronavirus cases surge, more European countries consider lockdowns

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, a development fueled by slowing vaccination rates, spreading misinformation and loosened restrictions. With cases and deaths surging across the continent, countries are considering new lockdowns — and debating whether vaccines alone are sufficient to curb the coronavirus spread. Close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Austria locks down the unvaccinated amid a surge of COVID-19

BERLIN — (AP) — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic" step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven't recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Morocco Plans Additional Airport COVID Testing Amid Europe Surge

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco will conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to passengers arriving in its airports and ports, and will deny access to any visitor with a positive result, the government said on Saturday. The measure, which strengthens an existing requirement of a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure, aims...
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

Slow pace of vaccinations blamed for surge in Covid deaths in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: With the number of COVID-19 cases reaching over 9 million, Russia has reported a new record number of deaths caused by the virus. On November 13, the country's national coronavirus task force said a record 1,241 people died from the virus over the past day, two more than the previous record reported on Wednesday, adding 39,256 new infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Quad-Cities Times

Ukraine doctors struggle amid COVID surge

Ukraine, with one of Europe's lowest vaccination rates and an underfunded medical system, is continuing to struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak. After setting nearly daily new records for coronavirus infections and deaths earlier this month, many hospitals continue to run at near full capacity. Four coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac - but only 21% of its 41 million people are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, various opinion polls indicate that between a quarter to half of the population of Ukraine may not plan to get vaccinated.
WORLD
WKBN

Sailboats with migrants seek Italy in latest tactic

For years, most political, humanitarian and media attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Africans, who cross the central Mediterranean aboard unseaworthy vessels launched by smugglers from Libya and Tunisia.
WORLD
AFP

New unrest rocks French Caribbean over Covid measures

Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on Tuesday as the Paris government vowed to restore order. Hardline opponents of measures that include compulsory vaccination for healthworkers on the island of Guadeloupe manned barricades of burning tyres while on Martinique police were targeted by gunfire. Anger over the Covid measures imposed by Paris has fanned longstanding grievances in the territories that are popular with moneyed tourists but where poverty levels are far higher than in mainland France. As a result residents have long felt marginalised by the central government.
PROTESTS

