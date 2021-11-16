ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

French skier Théaux crashes in training, will miss Olympics

Derrick
 7 days ago

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Three-time Olympian Adrien Théaux underwent surgery...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation

(Reuters) – Additional safety measures have been introduced at the Beijing Olympics Sliding Centre after Polish slider Mateusz Sochowicz crashed during a luge training session this week, the International Luge Federation (FIL) said. Sochowicz on Monday hit a closed barrier that should have been open on the Olympic track, leaving...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
kfgo.com

Belarusian police detain Olympic freestyle skier – sport foundation

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian police have detained freestyle skier Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya in the capital Minsk, a foundation that supports athletes jailed or sidelined for their political views said on Thursday. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation said the reason for Ramanouskaya’s detention had not been disclosed. Local media quoted Minsk police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kauf seeks redemption after Pyeongchang; 2 other Steamboat moguls skiers have shot at Olympics

Jaelin Kauf has been on this path before. In 2018, she earned a spot on the Olympic Freestyle Moguls team bound for Pyeongchang and was a favorite for the podium after earning the No. 1 spot on the World Cup circuit ahead of the Games. She fell short of expectations, mostly her own, when she just missed the threshold for the final round, taking seventh.
SPORTS
Telegraph

'Closing is not an option': French minister reassures British skiers, but mask rules will stay

British skiers heading to the French Alps this winter have been assured that their holidays will go ahead, despite a Covid resurgence on the Continent. “Thanks to vaccinations and the health pass, closing is not an option,” said Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State for Tourism in France, speaking exclusively to Telegraph Travel. He added that après-ski will be back to “as normal as is possible,” and, after months of sabre-rattling from Messrs Johnson and Macron, was at pains to strike a welcoming note, saying that “the friendship between the French and the British remains intact.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
cenlanow.com

Freestyle skiers eyeing Olympic history in Beijing

PARK CITY, Utah (WAVY) — Love is in the air for a pair of freestyle skiers who have a chance to make history in Beijing. Ashley Caldwell was 12 years old when she found aerial skiing. “I had always done backflips, but in a controlled gymnastics setting,” said Caldwell. “So...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrien Théaux
oilcity.news

Biathlete trains in Casper while eyeing path to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s hard for Casper residents to imagine the sometimes sadistic wind could be good for anything. For Winter Olympic biathlete Joanne Firesteel Reid, however, that’s actually one of the area’s selling points. “It’s not fun exactly, but it’s really interesting and it is really helpful as a...
CASPER, WY
101 WIXX

Olympics-Sweden’s Svahn to miss Games due to shoulder injury

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s gold medal hopes in cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics were dealt a blow when sprint specialist Linn Svahn said she would miss the Games due to a shoulder injury. Svahn said doctors informed her after an operation two months ago that her shoulder, which she...
STOCKHOLM, WI
Derrick

Sierra rescue team with Olympic skier readies for new season

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The cell phone on the nightstand blares out from the dark. It’s a familiar ringtone to one of the members of the all-volunteer Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue. And at 12:30 a.m., it’s a melody that means only one thing — someone’s lost and needs help.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Skier#Copper Mountain#French#Ap
BBC

Bianca Walkden wins French Open gold on return to competition after Olympics

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Bianca Walkden won gold at the French Open on her return to competition. Walkden, 30, had not fought since the Tokyo Olympics but won a first French title since 2013 in beating Solene Avoulette 15-4 in the +73kg final. Olympic silver medallist Lauren Williams won -67kg...
SPORTS
Derrick

Several area golfers named to District 10 all-region squads

Seventeen area golfers earned postseason honors on Monday as the 2021 District 10 All-Region squads were announced. Franklin junior Aidan McCracken, Oil City sophomore Charlie Motter and the Titusville duo of junior Kasen Neely and senior Tyler Durstine were all named to the first team on the Region 4 boys squad, which also included Maxx Rimdzius and Nate James of region champion Corry. Rimdzius was also named the region’s golfer of the year.
OIL CITY, PA
Derrick

Ex-Knight Mathews shines in fall finale

BARBOURVILLE, Kentucky — Former Franklin High School swimming standout Madi Mathews of King University swam the anchor legs on a pair of women’s record-setting relay events on Sunday in the Union Invitational, which was the final competition of the fall semester. Joining Mathews on the school-record 200- and 400-yard freestyle...
FRANKLIN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy