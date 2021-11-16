French skier Théaux crashes in training, will miss Olympics

British skiers heading to the French Alps this winter have been assured that their holidays will go ahead, despite a Covid resurgence on the Continent. “Thanks to vaccinations and the health pass, closing is not an option,” said Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State for Tourism in France, speaking exclusively to Telegraph Travel. He added that après-ski will be back to “as normal as is possible,” and, after months of sabre-rattling from Messrs Johnson and Macron, was at pains to strike a welcoming note, saying that “the friendship between the French and the British remains intact.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO