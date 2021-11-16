ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military Kids Are ‘Hidden Heroes' Who Help Care For Veterans in Need

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about caregivers for veterans, most people think about spouses. But the children of veterans also shoulder a heavy burden. To support those families, Hidden Heroes, a campaign started by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to provide much-needed support to military and veteran caregivers, has announced a new initiative just...

