Military Kids Are ‘Hidden Heroes' Who Help Care For Veterans in Need

The REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) honored veterans at a Military Heroes Breakfast on Friday, November 5 to present a plaque that commemorates military veterans who have received commendations in services to our Country. The breakfast started with a presentation of the “Missing Man Table,” which symbolizes and honors veterans who are not with us anymore. The presentation also included special remarks from Florida Representative Fiona Fuller McFarland, the folding of a 12-foot American flag by the Sarasota County Fire Department Honor Guard and the unveiling of a dedicated plaque to honor the veteran members of RASM bestowed with the highest military honors. Special guest Representative McFarland spoke about her time at the United States Naval Academy and told her story about how owning her first home played a role in her deciding to run for office. The 12-foot flag was donated to the Association by member and WWII veteran, Chuck Palmeri. This special flag once flew over the Capitol building in Washington D.C. and will be placed into a case to be displayed at the RASM South member service center on Cattlemen Road. The Association surveyed its membership to record the members who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. The survey reported over 200 veterans within the RASM membership, with 27 of those members receiving special medals and commendations.

