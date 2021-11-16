ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Positive virus tests reach weekly high in the Netherlands

By Minnesota Public Radio News
Derrick
 7 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands recorded its highest weekly number of positive coronavirus tests over the...

www.thederrick.com

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone

Sweden which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has passed the threshold of 15,000 deaths with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday. Thomas Linden of the National Board of Health and Welfare, told Swedish public...
WORLD
The Week

'Europe is back at the epicenter' of COVID-19, WHO warns. 'Enough idiocy,' Italian official tells anti-vaxxers.

The World Health Organization warned Thursday about rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Europe. In the past week alone, the Europe region saw 1.8 million new COVID-19 cases and 24,000 deaths, or 59 percent of global cases and nearly half the world's coronavirus deaths. "If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million COVID-19 deaths in Europe and Central Asia by the first of February next year," warned WHO Europe chief Dr. Hans Kluge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where COVID-19 Cases are Climbing Fastest

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. There were an average of 30.6 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, up from an average of 19.2 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Covid: Germany enveloped in ‘massive’ pandemic of the unvaccinated

Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, has warned that his country is going through a “massive” pandemic of the unvaccinated. “The pandemic is far from over,” said Spahn, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). “We are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which is massive. There would be fewer coronavirus patients on intensive care units if more people would let themselves be vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
tvtechnology.com

Updated: Netherlands Government Announces Three-Week Lockdown

AMSTERDAM—The Netherlands government has announced a three-week partial lockdown for the country, beginning tomorrow from 8pm local time. The new restrictions mean that people will be asked to work from home as much as possible, and sporting events will be played behind closed doors. Schools, theatres and cinemas will remain open but with limited capacities, and cafes, bars and restaurants will be told to close at 8pm. Restaurants are able to deliver orders after 8pm local time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KTVZ

Croatia defender Josip Stanisic tests positive for virus

MUNICH (AP) — Croatia says defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing for his country’s national team. German club Bayern Munich says he is in isolation at home and was fully vaccinated. Stanisic came off the bench for the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Russia on Sunday. The result earned Croatia a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. It was the 21-year-old right back’s third game for Croatia.
SOCCER
raventribune.com

Corona: Belgium and the Netherlands are again high-risk areas

The Netherlands has announced a lockout The Netherlands has announced a lockout The Netherlands will be the first Western European country to enter the new lockout this weekend. Prime Minister Mark Rutte called it “a severe blow for a few weeks.” Bars, shops and restaurants must be closed in advance and there are communication restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Derrick

German soldiers face vaccine mandate as COVID cases rise

BERLIN (AP) — The German military is poised to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for troops as COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country. The Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed a report in the German military blog Augen Geradeaus that officials and soldiers' representatives agreed late Monday to add the coronavirus shot to the list of vaccines soldiers must get. The measure still needs to be formally added to military regulations, the ministry said in a statement.
MILITARY
Derrick

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections. Inspired by neighboring Austria, the Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike —...
PUBLIC HEALTH

