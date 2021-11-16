ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

American official: US 'fully committed' to F-35 sale to UAE

By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. remains “fully committed” to a proposed sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighter...

www.thederrick.com

The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

China’s Giant Moving Warship Target In The Desert Shows How Seriously It’s Taking The Naval Arms Race

China is expending considerable effort and resources to drastically increase the fidelity of its desert-based anti-ship weapons targets. A mocked-up U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other warships from its battle group, as well as at least one simulated vessel that can move on rails across the desert in northwest China, are among the latest tools to help the People’s Liberation Army refine its anti-ship capabilities. While we have seen static warship replicas used in this way before by the PLA, the giant moving target is a new development and reflects the seriousness with which Beijing views its anti-surface warfare capabilities, which notably include anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) launched from the land and by aircraft, as well a range of advanced cruise missiles. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles could even be on the horizon, as well.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
MILITARY
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
The Independent

Royal Navy and US salvage team work to recover F-35 that crashed in Mediterranean

A joint British and American operation is underway to find an F-35B warplane with highly advanced secret technology in waters two kilometres deep in the Mediterranean after it crashed while taking off from an aircraft carrier.The entry point of the fast-jet into the ocean was not far from the vessel, HMS Queen Elizabeth. However, the aircraft’s wings would have made it glide underwater for a distance before sinking to the bottom, say defence officials, making locating it a complex process. The immediate focus would be to recover the most sensitive equipment from the aircraft, which cost about £100m each. The...
MILITARY
NBC San Diego

Drones and F-35 Fighter Jet Deal in Focus for the Dubai Air Show

Fighter jet fleet upgrades and new counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technologies are likely to be major themes at the Dubai Air Show. But many eyes will be on whether prior weapons sales agreements made under the Trump administration will come through. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Cutting-edge technologies and geopolitics...
CHINA
wibqam.com

As UAE waits for U.S. F-35s, Russia pitches new warplane in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) – Russia showed off a prototype of its new fifth-generation warplane at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday as the United Arab Emirates’ deal to buy American F-35 fighter jets makes slow progress. It was the first time the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, unveiled in July, had been shown outside...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

US Government Commits to Protecting Native American Tribal Rights

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of the Interior and 16 other federal agencies committed Monday to honoring Native American tribal rights throughout government policy-making and regulatory actions. President Joe Biden made the announcement at a White House Tribal Nations Summit. The initiative will require agencies with diverse portfolios to coordinate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Derrick

German soldiers face vaccine mandate as COVID cases rise

BERLIN (AP) — The German military is poised to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for troops as COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country. The Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed a report in the German military blog Augen Geradeaus that officials and soldiers' representatives agreed late Monday to add the coronavirus shot to the list of vaccines soldiers must get. The measure still needs to be formally added to military regulations, the ministry said in a statement.
MILITARY

