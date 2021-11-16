ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany: Islamic extremist motive possible in train attack

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they are no longer ruling out an Islamic extremist...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Extremist attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 20

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — An attack by jihadis on a gendarme post in northern Burkina Faso killed at least 19 officers and one civilian Sunday, the ministry of security said. The attack took place in Inata town in Soum province, near Burkina Faso's border with Mali, Minister of Security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derrick

Germany sees increase in reported domestic violence in 2020

BERLIN (AP) — Germany saw a 4.4% increase in known cases of actual or attempted violence against domestic partners last year, the vast majority of them against women, but the figures didn’t offer a clear picture of the impact of lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Tuesday. There...
CORONAVIRUS
Shropshire Star

Liverpool hospital blast declared terrorist attack but ‘motive unclear’

The man who died in the blast made the improvised explosive device. The Prime Minister will host an urgent Cobra meeting after the Remembrance Sunday car explosion outside a Liverpool hospital was declared by police to have been a terrorist attack. Downing Street said Boris Johnson would lead the committee,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Christian Man in Indonesia Attacked by Islamic Radicals

11/18/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – An attack on a Christian man in Indonesia took place at the end of October, but only surfaced in recent days. The man is a member of the Protestant Huria Batak Church (HKBP) in Amansari, in the district of Karawang, East Java, Indonesia. The...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extremist#Berlin#Munich#Dpa#Ap#Islamic State
AFP

Iranian ex-official slams 'lies' in Sweden war crimes trial

A former Iranian prison official accused of handing out death sentences during a 1988 purge of dissidents on Tuesday slammed as "lies" the charges brought against him in a landmark trial in Sweden. Hamid Noury, 60, has been on trial in Stockholm's district court since August on charges including murder, crimes against humanity and war crimes. They stem from the period between July 30 to August 16, 1988, when he was allegedly assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran. Human rights groups say about 5,000 prisoners were killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy