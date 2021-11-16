ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa’s List

kjo1055.com
 6 days ago

26% of Americans say they’ve been naughty . . . but most still expect...

www.kjo1055.com

mynews4.com

Santa returns to Meadowood Mall for pictures, wish lists

Santa Claus is making a pitstop in Reno this holiday season!. Jolly ol' Saint Nick starts his vacation in the Biggest Little City on Friday, November 19. He will sit in the middle of the Meadowood Mall for all boys and girls to stop by, drop off their wish list and get a photo.
RENO, NV
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Castle Shannon’s teen Santa is making his list again

Sam Groesch likes to play Santa. Two years ago, as a junior at Keystone Oaks High School, he started with a stuff-a-bus event and $400. Last year, he identified two hardworking and hard-up KO families — made up of five children and four adults — and fulfilled their Christmas wish lists with $750.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Santa’s Sidekicks

Patrons look on as Assistant Manager Zoe Murphy reaches for ribbon while decorating a tree for the holidays at Sidekick Coffee & Books on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Murphy is a graduate student studying library science at the University of Iowa, and she has worked at the coffee shop and bookstore since August. She laughed as staff members threw ribbon around the tree. “We’re just vibing,” she said.
York News-Times

Soup’s on and Santa will soon be here

First, I have to apologize for last week. My computer has been on the fritz lately, so my last my column is floating around the internet somewhere . . . so, I’m sorry about that. Well, the soup machine is alive and well at our house. We’ve been busy making...
YORK, NE
947wls.com

There’s a Shopping Mall Santa Shortage ahead of the holidays

According to “The Wall Street Journal”, SANTA might not make it to as many malls this year. It sounds like there could be an elf shortage too. The website HireSanta.com handles a lot of Santa requests for stores and private events. So their “Head Elf” talked about the issues they’re already facing.
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

KCRE donates to Santa’s Toyland

Kingfisher County Retired Educators recently made a donation that will help underprivileged families this Christmas. The group made a donation to Santa’s Toyland. Nancy Teders, KCRE president, presented the check to Brittney Hladik, chairman of Kingfisher Community Collaborative and coordinator for Santa’s Toyland. Pictured during the presentation are, from left:
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Sidney Daily News

Santa’s Helpers Market planned

ANNA — Our Creative Marketplace, a new gift shop in Anna, Ohio, full of a variety of handmade items and over 20 local makers and artists, is hosting its first annual Santa’s Helper Market. The event will allow younger children to shop and wrap gifts “secretly” for family, friends, teachers and loved ones with the help of local Girl Scouts.
ANNA, OH
Daily Herald

Santa's on his way to Deer Park

Santa will jump-start the holiday season when he arrives via firetruck Saturday night at the Deer Park Town Center. His visit coincides with the annual tree-lighting and fireworks display. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. at 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Ongoing holiday events at the outdoor mall...
DEER PARK, IL
963kklz.com

A Few Things…Santa’s Naughty List, Debit Cards & More!

A survey came out about how many people think they still might be on Santa’s “naughty” list, but still deserve a gift, how many people don’t answer their phones if they don’t recognize the number, and instead of allowance, how many parents think a “debit” card might be the new thing! The Mike & Carla Morning Show talks about it all in this edition of “Just A Few Things We Think You Should Know”!
websterontheweb.com

You can help build Santa’s workshop!

The Webster Central PTSA is looking for a few (OK, many) willing elves to help create Santa’s Workshop for this year’s White Christmas in the Village AND work on a float for the Holiday Parade of Lights. Yep, both White Christmas and the Parade of Lights will be returning this...
WEBSTER, NY
ourcommunitynow.com

Check Your Status on Santa's 'Naughty and Nice' List

Check the database to see where YOU land on the Naughty and Nice List. Why wait until Christmas Day to see if you're going to end up with coal in your stocking? Thanks to The North Pole Times, you can already see where you stand in Santa's eyes through the recently published Naughty and Nice List for 2021.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Webster church hosts 'Santa's Garage Sale'

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A church in Webster is hosting its first-ever Santa Garage Sale. You're invited to sift through the goodies at St. Martin Lutheran Church for holiday decorations and toys that are priced to sell. It's bargain shopping for a worthy cause. Prices start at just fifty cents. St....
WEBSTER, NY
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bring letters to Santa to Sue’s Garage Sales

Sue Petron of Sue’s Garage Sales has set up a mailbox for letters to Santa Claus. Drop off the kids’ letters to Santa and Sue and Betty will make sure they make it to the North Pole. Kids can bring in their letters on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Nov....
NBC Los Angeles

Spend a ‘Nostalgic Christmas' at SkyPark at Santa's Village

$69 for a day pass (age 13 and older), $59 seniors 60-74, $59 children ages 4 to 12, complimentary admission for guests ages 75+ and age 3 and under. We appreciate that there are a lot of map apps out there, and complex charting programs, and the sorts of guides that delve deeply into every destination, looking at a host of elements that traditional travel books miss.
audacy.com

26% of adults believe they should be on Santa's 'Naughty List' this year

We're at the point in the season where Santa Claus is making his list and checking it twice, in order to determine this year, who is naughty and who is nice. In a survey conducted by SWNS, a quarter of Americans believe they'll end up with a lump of coal as a present this year, as they feel they deserve to be on the Naughty List.
Cool 98.7

Santa’s Helpers Are Being Cautious

As we get closer to Christmas we see signs all around us. Holiday decorations are going up in the neighborhood, stores have their Christmas aisles stocked and we are seeing more Christmas commercials on television. We know that Santa is really busy, getting ready for his big night. To do...
99.9 The Point

USPS Looking For Santa’s Helpers In NoCo

There's a lot of family traditions that people participate in every year, especially around the holidays. Some families go caroling (I've never done that!), some bake, some decorate their homes together, but one that my family and I do every year is to find ways to get gifts and presents to families in need right here in Northern Colorados. A lot of families do that, I've seen the generosity first hand! A lot of businesses find ways to collect and get gifts for families delivered as well... Including the ultimate gift-givers, the United States Postal Service!
