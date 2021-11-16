Marvel reveals new Sorcerer Supreme coming March 2022

Marvel has revealed a new banner for its content platform on Disney+ - and you can check it out below! This new look for the Marvel section of Disney+ is just the first of many big surprises that Marvel fans expect to get in the next 24 hours, as Disney is launching it big "Disney+ Day" event this Friday. In addition to this new Marvel banner, Disney+ has also released its big IMAX enhanced versions of Marvel Studios movies on the streaming service a day early. So, Disney has given Marvel fans all the reason in the world to sign back into Disney+ (or sign up) before the official Disney+ day kicks off!

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO