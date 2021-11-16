ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel reveals new Sorcerer Supreme coming March 2022

By David Brooke
 6 days ago
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Sorcerer Supreme “Will Rise” in March 2022. A new teaser revealed Death of Doctor Strange will lead to a new ongoing series starring...

Marvel teases new ‘What If…?’ for March 2022

What If…? has permeated the pop culture subconscious thanks to the new animated television show and it appears the comic are following suit with…something. In a new teaser revealed today, Marvel revealed a character design that is quite enticing. We also know from the graphic something What If related will drop in March 2022. Given the longstanding and awesome comics series that’s been going on for decades, it’s exciting to know more is on the way.
COMICS
Marvel Preview: The Death of Doctor Strange #3

MEET THE THREE MOTHERS! With no Sorcerer Supreme, Earth is left entirely defenseless against the mother—MOTHERS—of all mystical threats. Meet the Three Mothers: the Wyrd, an alien mage-priestess; the Crown, a powerful warrior-queen; and the Crawling, a monstress composed of acid-mouthed worms. Will they be the Marvel Universe’s undoing? And were they the ones who killed Stephen Strange?! In the vein of the Black Order, don’t miss the first appearances of the next great Marvel villain team!
COMICS
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #5

The Queen of the Norns finally has what she wants, but are the combined efforts of SPIDER-MAN, DOCTOR STRANGE, THE INCREDIBLE HULK and THE ETERNALS enough to stop her?. Maybe not, but something ASGARDIAN this way comes!. Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #5. Written by Peter David. Art by Greg Land. Release...
COMICS
New Spider-Man villain Queen Goblin identity revealed

Last week, Marvel Comics teased a new supervillain that’ll be fighting Spider-Man in 2022 and she goes by the name Queen Goblin. Little is known about her beyond the design and awesome art by Arthur Adams, although it appears her identity leaked today. The Marvel Comics solicitations for February 2022...
COMICS
#Sorcerer Supreme#Ongoing Series#Marvel Comics
Marvel Preview: Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1

BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT! Iconic Spider-Man scribe J.M. DeMatteis (KRAVEN’S LAST HUNT, SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS) returns to spin his webs once more within the Spidey mythos, this time joined by explosive artist David Baldeón (WEB WARRIORS, DOMINO)! Together, they’re bringing you unlocked memories in the life of BEN REILLY, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN! Darkness looms over New York City as murders begin to pile up…but how are they all connected? Do the answers Ben is looking for reside in the haunted halls of the RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE?
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows #2

EMERICK AND SIAN FACE TOTAL AN-NIHIL-ATION! As dead ends and loose threads mount in Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor’s investigation, he’s called to Coruscant, where Chancellor Soh introduces him to his new partner: private eye Sian Holt. Together, they must go undercover to infiltrate one of the most crime-riddled and dangerous planets in the galaxy. Will Emerick’s duty to the Republic get in the way of Sian’s personal vendetta? Time’s running out to close this case…and what do the Nihil have to do with any of this?!
COMICS
Marvel Preview: X-Men #5

ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS! The X-Men’s new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…. Written by: Gerry Duggan. Art by: Javier Pina, Ze Carlos. Cover by: Marte Gracia. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date:...
COMICS
justjaredjr.com

Marvel Studios Announces 9 New Titles Coming To Disney+!

As part of the big Disney+ Day celebration on Friday (November 12), news of all of the upcoming Marvel Studios content was revealed. Disney+ and Marvel teased previously announced shows like, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Hawkeye, and announced 10 new projects and logos, including the second season of What If…?
BUSINESS
Elite Daily

Ms. Marvel Is Coming Out Later Than Expected

When Disney+ was first announced, Marvel was promised to be a significant part of the production lineup. The mega-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe announced a slew of titles for the upcoming streamer in 2019. Shows included everything from Loki and WandaVision, which featured already-familiar faces, to brand new stories, like Moon Knight and She-Hulk. But one of the most anticipated is Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, which will feature teen superhero, Kamala Khan, the first Muslim character to headline her own comic book.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Disney+ Reveals New Updated Marvel Banner

Marvel has revealed a new banner for its content platform on Disney+ - and you can check it out below! This new look for the Marvel section of Disney+ is just the first of many big surprises that Marvel fans expect to get in the next 24 hours, as Disney is launching it big "Disney+ Day" event this Friday. In addition to this new Marvel banner, Disney+ has also released its big IMAX enhanced versions of Marvel Studios movies on the streaming service a day early. So, Disney has given Marvel fans all the reason in the world to sign back into Disney+ (or sign up) before the official Disney+ day kicks off!
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ms Marvel coming summer 2022 to Disney Plus

Of the MCU shows coming up after Hawkeye – Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel – only one has been given an approximate release date. The Ms Marvel teaser that was released during Disney Plus Day had a date of Summer 2022. We have also seen some glimpses of the character suited up in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney Plus Day Special.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Marvel Zombies': Disney+ Reveals Logo for a Zombie-Filled Marvel Universe

As part of Disney+ Day, a new logo for Marvel Zombies, an animated original series from Marvel Studios has been released. The Marvel Zombies were introduced to Disney+ earlier this year as part of the animated anthology series, What If...?. The fifth episode of the series, "What If...Zombies?" focused on...
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Spider-Man Costumes

Marvel's Avengers finally revealed the first look at Spider-Man, and from the trailer, it would seem fans are in for some entertaining web-swinging fun when November 30th rolls around. The trailer showed him teaming up with all of the playable Avengers in the game, but we haven't seen what his alternate looks are, at least until today. Marvel's Avengers developers Crystal Dynamics held a live stream about Spider-Man and the new raid coming to the game, and they led off with several new Spider-Man costume reveals, mixing in classic designs from the comics with original designs, and you can check out all of the revealed looks starting on the next slide!
VIDEO GAMES
