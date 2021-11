It’s time to venture once more into the realms of solo gameplay as this week I check out Roll Player, perhaps the best known and most successful release from Thunderworks Games (Cartographers: Heroes). Designed by company owner Keith Matejka with art by JJ Ariosa and Luis Francisco, it’s a game that centers around what might be the best part of tabletop RPG’s: character creation. That’s right, the entire game revolves around the development and rolling up of an RPG character. No adventure, no further story (well, until Adventures hit Kickstarter last year), just a competition to see who can min/max the best character in the group. Pretty cool, right? So even though it’s been out for a few years, I still jumped at the chance to check the game out and especially see how it flowed when played all by your lonesome (something we’ve gotten used to as this pandemic continues to chug along).

