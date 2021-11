You might be tempted to play the latest AAA games out there, but Microsoft just delivered a compelling reason to revisit 2009’s most absurd shooter. The company just made over 70 classic games available on Xbox Series X|S via the Backward Compatibility Program. One of them, in particular, is so over-the-top that it’s basically a must-play. It features a famous rapper, surprisingly solid third-person gunplay, and one of the most ridiculous video game stories ever made. It’s not amazing by any stretch, but given the subject matter and the main character, it’s bound to catch you off guard — even if it’s pretty tone-deaf by today’s standards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO