ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Indiana, Illinois in top 15 of states with the worst road infrastructure

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGbcK_0cyV7e2400

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will invest $1 trillion into the United States’ crumbling infrastructure. It’s the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade and could go a long way towards relieving a consistent strain on people’s wallets.

QuoteWizard’s team of analysts found that deteriorating roads and bridges cost the average driver $556 every year. They also found that nearly 20% of America’s roads and 6% of bridges are currently in unacceptable condition.

Here’s how close your state is to being vaccinated against COVID-19

To find out which states had the best and worst roads, QuoteWizard ranked each state based on a composite score of these factors:

  • Percentage of non-acceptable roads
  • Square miles of poor bridge deck
  • Associated but not used in the rankings is the annual cost per motorist

States are ranked 1 to 50, with 1 being the worst overall road infrastructure and 50 being the best overall road infrastructure.

Indiana and Illinois came in at 13 and 14 respectively on the list. 23-percent of Indiana roads are considered non-acceptable, and so are 20-percent of Illinois roads. Bad roads cost Hoosier drivers $480 per year, and it’s $586 for Illinois drivers.

‘Great Resignation’ could lead to better jobs

Kentucky roads are considered much better. The state ranked 40 on the list with only 10-percent of roads considered non-acceptable.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois looks to return 11 Purple Hearts to rightful owners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The state of Illinois wants the public’s help to return nearly a dozen Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners. The medals are awarded to members of the U.S. military who are injured or killed while serving. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the 11 medals each were left in a bank […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana governor’s office suite undergoing renovations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office suite inside the Statehouse is in the middle of a facelift. A spokeswoman for Gov. Eric Holcomb said work being done includes removing decades-old carpet and asbestos flooring underneath it in the main lobby and two adjacent office spaces. Plans are for those spaces to be repainted and […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Renewed Indiana pot legalization push faces GOP opposition

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A renewed push for Indiana to join more than two-thirds of states with some form of legalized marijuana use appears to face the same roadblock from Statehouse Republicans. Legislative Democrats and the state Democratic Party united this week in support of marijuana legalization, arguing that it could benefit those wanting to use […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WEHT/WTVW

These 3 Thanksgiving staples are more expensive in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) –– As Hoosiers return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, they can expect to spend 12% more at the grocery store than they did in 2020, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau Thanksgiving market basket survey. INFB surveyed shoppers across the state to identify the average price of traditional Thanksgiving meal items such […]
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois is the #10 state with the lowest flu vaccination rates

(STACKER) — Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Officer hurt, 2 Michigan men arrested after chase in Indiana

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — Police say an officer was seriously injured after a kidnapping suspect drove at three police cars during a chase in northwest Indiana and hit one vehicle head-on. Indiana State Police received a call around 7 p.m. Saturday from someone who said their daughter was being held against her will in a […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Weather#Quotewizard#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Thanksgiving dinner ‘still affordable,’ Illinois Farm Bureau says

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – As families return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, they can expect to spend around 14% more at the grocery store than they did in 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. The AFBF surveyed shoppers across the U.S. to identify the average price of traditional Thanksgiving meal items such as turkey, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois State Museum debuts store with state-themed items

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new store at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield will feature products made in the state, along with state-themed souvenirs, specialty foods and toys. It’ll be called the Shop and it opens to the public on Saturday. The store is located in the first floor of the Illinois State Museum, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WEHT/WTVW

EPD set drone exclusion zone for 420 Main implosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the historic 420 Main Building leaving the Evansville skyline, many are wanting to document its last moments. While drones are allowed to be present during the implosion, the Evansville Police Department is warning of where and where not you’ll be able to fly your drone. EPD say contractors and public […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy