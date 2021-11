He might be just 18 years old, but Duke forward Paolo Banchero already has a star-studded list of seasoned athletes as fans. The freshman made his debut for Duke on Tuesday night in the Blue Devils' first game of the 2021-22 college basketball season. Banchero had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in a 79-71 win over No.10 Kentucky. He is currently the No. 2 prospect in ESPN's top 100 recruits for the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO