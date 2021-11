Watching the Lions play at Ford Field is hardly ever satisfying. There's a good chance if you go there for a game that they will find a new heartbreaking way to lose. This is the part where I have to talk about their game against the Steelers this past Sunday. Technically they didn't lose, but they might as well have. A tie keeps them from going 0-17, but it's still not a win. Lions fans who watched that game had to have been shaking their heads as they watched their team play for overtime, not so they could win the game, but so that they could maybe tie it. It's pathetic.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO