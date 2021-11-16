Kim Kardashian: ‘My heart breaks for Julius’ Jones as execution date nears

Kim Kardashian on Oklahoma's executions Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, but Gov. Kevin Stitt could announce his decision on whether to grant Jones clemency any time between now and then. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Kim Kardashian tweeted again about Julius Jones’ case as his scheduled execution date nears.

Jones is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, but Gov. Kevin Stitt could announce his decision on whether to grant Jones clemency any time between now and then.

Kardashian posted on Twitter late Monday night to provide an update to her more than 70.5 million followers.

“Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing,” Kardashian tweeted. “Today, Julius’ family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now.”

She went on to tweet about Oklahoma’s execution process.

“My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice,” Kardashian tweeted.

Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman and father Paul Howell. The death row inmate has maintained his innocence.

Howell’s family has asked Stitt not to follow the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation for clemency.

