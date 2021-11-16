ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian: ‘My heart breaks for Julius’ Jones as execution date nears

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGvbi_0cyV5OAy00
Kim Kardashian on Oklahoma's executions Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, but Gov. Kevin Stitt could announce his decision on whether to grant Jones clemency any time between now and then. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Kim Kardashian tweeted again about Julius Jones’ case as his scheduled execution date nears.

Jones is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, but Gov. Kevin Stitt could announce his decision on whether to grant Jones clemency any time between now and then.

Kardashian posted on Twitter late Monday night to provide an update to her more than 70.5 million followers.

“Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing,” Kardashian tweeted. “Today, Julius’ family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now.”

She went on to tweet about Oklahoma’s execution process.

“My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice,” Kardashian tweeted.

Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman and father Paul Howell. The death row inmate has maintained his innocence.

Howell’s family has asked Stitt not to follow the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation for clemency.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Kanye West slammed ‘SNL’ for ‘making’ Kim Kardashian say ‘I

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E.’s popular “Drink Champs” podcast. The rapper criticized “SNL” for scripting jokes about his divorce during Kim Kardashian’s monologue. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said. Ye (formerly known as Kanye...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Julius Jones Scheduled To Be Executed In McAlester

McAlester, Oklahoma. This is where Julius Jones will be executed by lethal injection Thursday at 4 p.m. unless Governor Kevin Stitt grants clemency. A little more than two weeks ago, the Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board recommended clemency for Jones. They recommended his punishment be reduced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
MCALESTER, OK
Mic

Will Oklahoma proceed with the execution of Julius Jones?

Update Nov. 18: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones’s death sentence Thursday. Jones will now serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Our original story appears below. In less than 24 hours, Julius Jones is scheduled to end his decades-long imprisonment on Oklahoma’s death row with a needle...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Julius Jones
KXLY

Kim Kardashian West appeals to free death row inmate

Kim Kardashian West has appealed for an incarcerated man to be removed from Death Row. The 41-year-old reality TV star and aspiring lawyer has urged Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to save the life of Julius Jones, 41, a man who was found guilty of shooting Paul Howell during a carjacking in 1999, but has insisted he is innocent.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Cox Media Group
Marie Claire

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, Apparently

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is official, a source has confirmed to E! News. Rumors had been brewing for several weeks, but it looks like we finally have a clearer idea of what's really going on between the two. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals private call with Julius Jones hours before shock commutation: ‘He wanted me to pass along a few messages’

Kim Kardashian West has revealed she spoke to Julius Jones ahead of his planned execution, hours before his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.Ms Kardashian West, who has been an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, shared a statement on Thursday (18 November) shortly after news of the commutation broke.Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt moved to spare Jones’ life just hours before he was scheduled to be executed.Ms Kardashian West said on Twitter that she had spent most of the previous day on the phone with Jones.“While I was on the phone with him somebody came in the room...
CELEBRITIES
KTUL

Julius Jones' supporters rally days before execution date

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Supporters of Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones rallied together on Saturday, days before Jones is scheduled to be executed. Jones is slated to be executed on Thursday but Gov. Kevin Stitt is considering a state parole board recommendation that the sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Julius Jones' Death Sentence Commuted After Pleas From J. Cole & Kim Kardashian

Julius Jones will not be executed today, following a decision made by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Jones was scheduled to be executed today after being convicted of first-degree murder in 1999, for which he has argued his innocence for over twenty years. After a review of the case and "prayerful consideration," Stitt decided to commute Jones' death sentence.
POLITICS
NBC News

Supporters continue push for clemency for Julius Jones as execution nears

OKLAHOMA CITY — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Julius Jones,...
NFL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy