Nichols, NY

Nichols Violent Felon’s Weapon Conviction Stands

By Kathy Whyte
 7 days ago
A Nichols man, convicted in 2018 of violent felony criminal possession of a weapon, is not getting out of jail early. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says the New...

Deer Sends Central New York Driver Into a Pond

New York State Police caution motorists to watch out for deer and know what to do to avoid serious injury if there is an encounter on the roadway. Troopers say if a deer leaps in front of your vehicle, you should brake firmly and calmly and avoid jerking the steering wheel and careening off the road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Deposit Accused Cop-Shooter Trial Goes to Jury

The jury in the attempted murder trial of a Deposit man accused of wounding a New York State Trooper in June could begin deliberations before the weekend. 44-year-old Scott Mawhiney has been on trial all week for the shooting of Trooper Ryan Thorp, who had responded to a call about a domestic incident at Morningside Terrace in Deposit on June 23 and took a bullet to the arm.
DEPOSIT, NY
Syracuse Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Gun Possession in Broome Countu

A Syracuse man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty in Broome County Court to a violent felony count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. New York State Police chased Daquan Crawford, doing 102 miles an hour on Route 17 in the Town of Windsor on July 25, 2020. Crawford refused to pull over and continued speeding down Route 17 to Interstate 81. He finally crashed into a barrier on the shoulder of Interstate 81 North in the City of Binghamton.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Thefts from Vehicles are Up in Delaware County

Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a recent spike in thefts from vehicles around the Village of Stamford. Authorities say in each of the incidents, the vehicle was not locked and loose change as well as larger amounts of cash, electronics and other items were stolen. The problem of larcenies...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Assemblywoman Lupardo Announces Funds to Fight Gun Violence

New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says money is going to the Binghamton City School District, Binghamton Bulldogs basketball team and the Binghamton YMCA to offer programs to help children stay out of trouble. The Endwell Democrat says $250,000 has been secured through the State Office of Children and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

