ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lin-Manuel Miranda has 'learned lessons' from criticism of his projects

Lebanon-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with The New Yorker,...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Slams Cancel Culture

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not subscribing to cancel culture. The playwright and actor is not a fan of having to “bend his art to meet criticism.”. Miranda recently faced backlash for the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in his film In the Heights. And while he’s apologized for the film’s shortcomings, he does not plan to fall victim to “cancel culture.”
MOVIES
Polygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda transforms Tick, Tick… Boom! into a powerful ode to his hero

In 1990, Rent writer-composer Jonathan Larson turned 30 years old. At the time, he was living in a spartan loft in Lower Manhattan, near SoHo, and working part-time in a diner while developing a science-fiction musical called Superbia, based on George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. In the eight years since he graduated from Adelphi University on Long Island, Larson had developed a reputation in New York’s theatrical community as a promising young talent. But he was broke, and frustrated by how slowly his career was moving. He was still three years away from the first workshop of Rent, a groundbreaking, smash-success musical which wouldn’t officially premiere until 1996 — on the night Larson unexpectedly died.
MOVIES
Reuters

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - "Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute's festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit "Rent". Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three...
MOVIES
People

Lin-Manuel Miranda on How Rent Changed His Life and Led Him to Direct Tick, Tick…Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda comes full circle with his movie directorial debut Tick, Tick…Boom!. In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Tony winner, 41, shares a powerful story about key moments in his life, including the first time he saw Jonathan Larson's influential musical Rent on Broadway and how the experience impacted his writing. Miranda would go on to write his iconic musical Hamilton. He's now adapted Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! into his first film as director.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
theplaylist.net

Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Just Seven Minutes To Discuss The Songs Of ‘Encanto’ [Interview]

It’s been quite a year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. I mean, Lin-Manuel Miranda is always having amazing years, but this one has been slightly more special than all the other ones. In June, the long-awaited movie adaption of his breakthrough musical “In The Heights” was released to critical acclaim. A few months later the recorded version of “Hamilton” found him accepting his second Emmy Award. And this month, not only is his feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick…BOOM!” arriving in theaters and on Netflix, but he has contributed an almost entire musical of songs for Walt Disney Animation’s wonderful “Encanto.” Oh, right. And I got seven minutes to speak to him about it. Seven.
THEATER & DANCE
ryerecord.com

“Tick Tick…Boom!” is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Willie Geist to discuss how "Hamilton" started out as the “preposterous idea” of telling a story about the founding of the nation with a Black and Latin cast and hip-hop music. Miranda tears up recalling the pivotal moment in his life when he saw Jonathan Larson’s musical “Rent” on Broadway and how he is paying tribute to Larson in his directorial debut with the new film “Tick, Tick… Boom!” starring Andrew Garfield.Nov. 21, 2021.
MOVIES
independentnews.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie school

Lin-Manuel Miranda thinks of his different projects as college classes. The 41-year-old star finds it less intimidating to think of his workload as different "courses" he's studying and finds it makes his different ventures complement one another better. Discussing directing 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', writing music for 'The Little Mermaid' and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Yorker
BBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the 'dirty secret' hidden in Tick, Tick... Boom!

For his debut as a film director, Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda turned to some unlikely source material - an unfinished one-man show by the late Jonathan Larson. The composer and lyricist of the groundbreaking 1990s musical Rent, Larson was a force of nature. Tall, gangly, with a mess of black hair and ambition to burn.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire for differing reasons. The controversies threw Miranda off, but he didn’t revolt against the backlash like other stars. The Tick, Tick… Boom! director reflected on the issues surrounding his two signature musicals.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Lin-Manuel Miranda Rehashes In the Heights Backlash: "It’s Not Cancellation. That’s Having Opinions"

Following the release of In the Heights back in June, the film received major backlash for its lack of Black representation in lead roles — specifically darker-skinned Black Latinx characters — given that the movie is set in Washington Heights. Now, in a new interview with The New Yorker, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is speaking out again about the criticism the film received. "Once something has success, you're not the underdog trying to make it happen anymore," Miranda said. "You have to graduate past the mind-set of, like, 'It's a miracle I got something on the stage.' Because now that is expected of me."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The New Yorker

“Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Reviewed: The Hole at the Center of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Movie-Musical Adaptation

The late Jonathan Larson was more than a great lyricist and composer; he was also a force of nature in musical performance. In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film of Larson’s quasi-autobiographical solo show “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Andrew Garfield plays the singer-songwriter; he gamely sings and energetically gambols and uninhibitedly emotes and, in general, holds the screen with fervent charm, as movie stars do. But, unfortunately, Garfield isn’t a musical force of nature or anything close. His mere sufficiency in that department is the wavering note to which the entire movie is tuned and which, for all its many virtues, makes the film slip away from its emotional center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynews13.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda brings Jonathan Larson to the screen in 'Tick Tick Boom'

Entertainment powerhouse Lin-Manuel Miranda is once again bringing musical theater into the spotlight with his latest project – the film adaptation of the off-Broadway show “Tick Tick Boom.”. The movie marks Miranda’s directorial debut and centers around the late composer/lyricist of "Rent," Jonathan Larson – who died suddenly at the...
MOVIES
UPI News

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays 'Wheel of Freestyle' on 'Tonight Show'

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda competed against Tariq Trotter of The Roots in the game of Wheel of Freestyle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair took turns hitting a button that provided three random words that Miranda and Trotter would have to use in a freestyle rap on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Julia’ Arrives With A Culinary Marketing Blitz; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tik, Tik… Boom!’ In Theaters – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Classics releases Telluride-darling documentary Julia with a national TV push, culinary events and virtual screenings through November hosted by famous chefs from Alice Waters (San Francisco) and Johnny Spero (Boston) to Jamie Bissonnette (Houston) and luminaries from New York, LA, Philly and Miami. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen talked up the film on one Today show segment, followed by another, where food stylist Susan Spungen made Child’s recipe for pear and almond tarts. Chef Marcus Samuelsson – who appears in the film — cooked Julia Child’s classic roasted chicken and glazed carrots on Rachel Ray. A Nightline interview...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy